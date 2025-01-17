Beanie Sigel Urges Jay-Z's Assault Accuser To Reveal Their Identity

Beanie Sigel is synonymous with Roc-A-Fella Records. He was one of the flagship artists on the label owned by Jay-Z and Dame Dash. His opinion on Jay-Z, who was recently accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl, carries weight with the public. The rapper has been quiet about the Hov drama over the last few months, but he finally broke his silence on the Art of Dialogue. Beanie Sigel admitted he was not sure what the truth is, but feels the rapper has to right to face his accuser.

Beanie Sigel broke the public down into three different camps. He put himself in the camp of people who don't believe Jay-Z committed assault. He then said there were people who would "believe anything," as well as people who want Hov to be guilty. "I don't know," he asserted. "Don't want that sh*t to be true. I don't believe that sh*t. I can't believe that." Beanie Sigel lamented the fact that several fans want to see Jay-Z's downfall, even if he might be innocent. He then turned his attention to the woman who accused Hov in the first place.

Beanie Sigel Claims He "Can't Believe" The Allegations

"Who is she," he rhetorically asked. "Jay got the right to face his accuser. Where is this little b*tch?." Beanie Sigel made it clear that he was disturbed by the fact that Hov's accuser can continue to keep their identity a secret while damaging the rapper's public persona. "Don't nobody believe that. N**gas want that sh*t to be true," Sigel opined. He also questioned the validity of the accuser's claims. "What a thirteen year old doing at one of them parties? How she get there?" Beanie Sigel then warned the rest of the hip hop world. He theorized that the wave of allegations leveled at moguls is "bigger than Jay."