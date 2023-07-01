Beanie Sigel Says He’s Going To Use A.I. To Make His Next Album

Beanie Sigel says he intends to experiment with artificial intelligence as a way of bringing back his vocal tone from before the 2014 shooting that nearly killed him. The veteran rapper discussed his idea for his next project during an appearance on the DJUTV podcast.

“I’ve got a new project coming soon,” he revealed. “And I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. Yeah. A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me. It’s definitely for me. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there.”

Beanie Sigel In Concert

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 17: Beanie Sigel performs onstage at Mass Appeal during SXSW at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q on March 17, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW)

Sigel previously discussed the shooting during a sit-down with VladTV, last April. He explained that he was shot in and back and the bullet went through him. He late woke up in the hospital and started panicking. “I was in a coma,” he said at the time. “So when I was coming out of it I had a breathing tube down my throat. So when I first woke up out the coma, I didn’t know where I was at. And I pulled the breathing tube out. So it tore up shit in my throat. And I had staples in my stomach. So when I was yanking — I couldn’t get it out. It made me gag, and I bust all the staples in my stomach. It just opened up.”

Beanie Sigel Speaks On His Use Of A.I.

While Sigel appears to have good reason to want to use A.I., many other voices in music have warned about its place in the industry. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and will.i.am, among others have all decried the rise of the technology. Sigel’s plan comes as more and more songs mimicking the voices of popular artists through A.I. technology have been released. Be on the lookout for more information regarding his next release on HotNewHipHop.

