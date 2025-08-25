Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel are teaming up for a new album executive produced by Freeway titled, Kiss the Mack. The two former rivals announced that they are squashing their long-standing beef to collaborate on the project in a video on social media, over the weekend.

"We letting it out the bag. It's coming, it's coming," Jadakiss says in the video. "We'll see you real soon. We about to f*ck the world up. Free executive producing. Since they made so many billions off us, now we making billions off ourselves."

As the video made its way to Reddit, fans expressed their excitement for the project. "Anything Jada touches is fire so im sure this'll be good. He's never phoned in a verse in his entire career," one user wrote. Another added: "That's crazy. Would've never believed this would happen before 2020."

Other fans questioned whether Beanie will be using artificial intelligence to get his old voice back from prior to his 2014 injury. "This has the potential to be a good product. Hopefully it's not rushed and has good production. Also, hopefully they can use AI to fix Beanie's voice," one user wrote. Beanie previously revealed that he's begun experimenting with how AI technology can help him capture his old voice during an interview with DJUTV in 2023.

“And I think I found a good friend with this AI thing. Yeah. A lot of people frown on AI, but I think that’s gonna work for me,” he said at the time. “It’s definitely for me. Y’all want, what they say, the ‘old Beans’ back? ‘Cause the pen’s still there.”

Jadakiss & Beanie Sigel Beef

Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel famously feuded in one of the most iconic beefs from the 2000s. It kicked off in 2001 with each of the rappers dissing each other on various songs. "N****s can't f*ck with Kiss, I meanie that / Had to stop eatin' red meat cause I ate too many Beanie-Macs," Jada rapped on the song, "Un Hunh!"

Further details about when Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel will be dropping Kiss the Mack remain unclear. It will mark Jadakiss' first effort since 2020's Ignatius and Sigel's first since 2012's This Time.