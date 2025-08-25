Jadakiss Claps Back At Fans Accusing Him Of Growing Up "Like The Huxtables"

The Lox And Friends Experience
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Jadakiss attends the The Lox And Friends Experience on December 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Jadakiss complained how what viewers have been saying about his upbringing during an episode of "Joe & Jada."

Jadakiss recently fired back at fans accusing him of growing up in an environment similar to the Huxtables' household on The Cosby Show. Discussing the comments he's seen on social media during a recent episode of his podcast with Fat Joe, Joe & Jada, he shut down the idea.

“Some assh*les in the comments think I grew up like the Huxtables,” Jadakiss said. “I don’t know what the f*ck is wrong with these people, but coming from where we come from, it’s a beautiful thing to have both of your parents. I know in rap, they see all these people-- Yeah, we had both of our parents. Do that mean we wasn't in the street? No. That mean our household had gold spoons? No. My moms bust her ass. My pops was on drugs. He was able to shake back. I was outside doing sh*t. I was smart in school, I was athletic, but I was outside."

He continued: "Just ask the people, just ask the cops, just ask anybody you wanna ask. But for some reason these people... you can't be standing up to your word if you have both of your parents. Are you some type of assh*le? It's a blessing to have both of your parents."

Joe agreed, going on to explain that he doesn't respect people who cut ties with their parents. “I never respected men who get a wife and get so in love with them that they forget their mother… It should never be no reason for you to cut off your moms or your parents," he said, as caught by VladTV.

Read More: Jadakiss & Beanie Sigel Squash Beef To Collaborate On New Album, "Kiss The Mack"

Jadakiss & Beanie Sigel's New Album

In other news, Jadakiss recently announced that he's teaming up with Beanie Sigel for a new album executive produced by Freeway titled, Kiss the Mack. He announced the project in a video on social media over the weekend.

"We letting it out the bag. It's coming, it's coming," Jadakiss says in the video. "We'll see you real soon. We about to f*ck the world up. Free executive producing. Since they made so many billions off us, now we making billions off ourselves."

Read More: Jadakiss Dismisses will.i.am's Jay-Z & Black Thought Hot Take

