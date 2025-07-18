News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
joe & jada podcast
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Fat Joe Calls French Montana "Delusional" For Taking Credit For Their Hit Song, "All The Way Up"
Fat Joe and Remy Ma teamed up with French Montana for the single, "All The Way Up," from their album, "Plata O Plomo," in 2016.
By
Cole Blake
July 18, 2025
2.0K Views