Fat Joe Claims Bruno Mars Snapped At Him For Asking If He Was Puerto Rican

Basically, Joey Crack's story centers around the superstar singer's heritage: Mars' father is of Puerto Rican and Ashkenazi Jewish descent, whereas his mother is of Filipino and Spanish descent. Joe, the son of parents with Puerto Rican and Cuban ancestry, recalled being excited to meet Bruno and wanting to "bring him in the Puerto Rican mafia" after hearing about his heritage.

"I'm at the awards, and I'm sitting next to him," the Bronx MC recalled. "Somebody said, 'Yo, he's a f**k n***a.'" But Joe greeted Bruno Mars all the same. "He with Anderson .Paak. I'm like, 'Yo, you Puerto Rican?' He got up, 'The f**k you mean? I'm a real f***ing Puerto Rican from Bushwick, Brooklyn. Don't ask me s**t in your life.' And [he] went and sat on the other side of the room. Man broke my heart. Bro, I wasn't challenging. This wasn't a flag. Like, tell me something, who's your father? The nicest way, we at the awards, I'm not bothering nobody. He could've just said, 'Yeah, I'm Bori.' [...] We need to see if we beat up his pops or something, 'cause this s**t seemed personal. [...] Bruno, if you don't remember it, I forgive you. But you did that, brother."