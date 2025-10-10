Fat Joe Claims Bruno Mars Snapped At Him For Asking If He Was Puerto Rican

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 537 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fat Joe Bruno Mars Snapped Asking If He Was Puerto Rican Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Fat Joe looks on during the second half of a game between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bruno Mars' father is of Puerto Rican and Ashkenazi Jewish descent, whereas Fat Joe's parents are of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent.

Fat Joe has recently gotten clowned a lot for his overzealous storytelling, although we can't knock him just yet until Bruno Mars chimes in. On the latest episode of the Joe & Jada podcast alongside Jadakiss – which hosted Hit-Boy as well as The Alchemist – he recalled an alleged curious interaction they had at an awards show, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter.

Basically, Joey Crack's story centers around the superstar singer's heritage: Mars' father is of Puerto Rican and Ashkenazi Jewish descent, whereas his mother is of Filipino and Spanish descent. Joe, the son of parents with Puerto Rican and Cuban ancestry, recalled being excited to meet Bruno and wanting to "bring him in the Puerto Rican mafia" after hearing about his heritage.

"I'm at the awards, and I'm sitting next to him," the Bronx MC recalled. "Somebody said, 'Yo, he's a f**k n***a.'" But Joe greeted Bruno Mars all the same. "He with Anderson .Paak. I'm like, 'Yo, you Puerto Rican?' He got up, 'The f**k you mean? I'm a real f***ing Puerto Rican from Bushwick, Brooklyn. Don't ask me s**t in your life.' And [he] went and sat on the other side of the room. Man broke my heart. Bro, I wasn't challenging. This wasn't a flag. Like, tell me something, who's your father? The nicest way, we at the awards, I'm not bothering nobody. He could've just said, 'Yeah, I'm Bori.' [...] We need to see if we beat up his pops or something, 'cause this s**t seemed personal. [...] Bruno, if you don't remember it, I forgive you. But you did that, brother."

Hilariously, Jada brought up that Joe should probably be the one apologizing to Bruno.

Read More: Fat Joe Accuses Tyrone Blackburn Of Using AI To Create His Legal Defense

Fat Joe Bruno Mars Story

Elsewhere, Fat Joe's lawsuit continues to develop, as the attorney suing him is still facing a lot of roadblocks. The allegations against the rapper haven't seen confirmation or legal deliberation at press time.

Amid other reflections from Fat Joe, we'll see if Bruno Mars ever clears this situation up or responds to his story. Just goes to show that an innocent question can go awry if you ask at the wrong moment.

Read More: Fat Joe Says He Can’t Support An Alleged “Rat” Despite Liking Gunna’s New Album

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fat Joe UPNYC Annual Turkey Giveaway Music Fat Joe Rips Foundational Black Americans (FBA), Calls Them "Broke" & "Black Racists," Backlash Ensues 6.0K
Syndication: USA TODAY Pop Culture Tariq Nasheed Explains The Backlash Fat Joe Received From Foundational Black Americans 3.1K
Duane Prokop/Getty Images Music Fat Joe Reveals How He And Terror Squad Group Almost Got Killed In Connecticut 15.1K
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Politics Fat Joe Calls Out Latinos Who Support Donald Trump During Harris Rally 1.8K
Comments 0