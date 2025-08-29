Fat Joe Boldly Calls Himself "The Realest Rapper To Ever Live" With Just One Exception

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 527 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fat Joe Calls Himself Realest Rapper To Ever Live Hip Hop News
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Recording artist Fat Joe in attendance during the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fat Joe made this wild remark on his podcast with Jadakiss, which recently hosted Ghostface Killah after releasing "Supreme Clientele 2."

Fat Joe may still get some pushback from hip-hop peers every once in a while, but he also gets a lot of respect from the culture as well. However, many fans think he probably exaggerated his assessment of his status during a recent interview with Ghostface Killah on his podcast with Jadakiss.

For those unaware, GFK was on Joe & Jada to promote his new album Supreme Clientele 2, and during Joe's introduction for Ghost, he made quite the bold claim. "I'ma admit something, I think I'm the realest rapper to ever live. If I keep it a buck with you, besides Tupac, I really believe that. But I want no beef with Wu-Tang Clan," he remarked.

Whether or not you agree with Joey Crack's assessment here, a lot of folks aren't buying this one bit. Of course, there's a difference between the perception of your "realness," what that realness even is, and what you actually do in the streets. But in the replies down below, a lot of folks doubted this idea. We'll see if he ever backs it up with receipts.

Read More: DJ Khaled Posts Sweet Message & Throwback Photos For Fat Joe's 55th Birthday

Fat Joe On Snitching

Elsewhere, Fat Joe spoke on alleged snitches and said he can't support them. Still, he did give a shout out to the new Gunna album and brought up this discrepancy.

"My thing is now, you got some guys that are the hottest guys in the game. Rats," Joe said. "Like I get a phone call from somebody. He says, ‘Yo man, you got to check this album out.’ […] Listen, ever since I assumed you a rat, your people ain’t f***ing with you no more. I’m off you no matter what you do. I never went to see this guy one time in my life after he ratted because he violated the code. I’ve been through this in my life. And so to see it so acceptable how everybody’s acting like, ‘Yo, it’s OK, it’s no problem, it’s good music. […] Let’s separate the art form from what it is.'"

Meanwhile, Fat Joe's lawsuit for various alleged crimes is still a point of contention. We will see if he successfully disproves it or if it will come back to bite him in court.

Read More: Benzino Accuses Fat Joe Of Helping Tank The Ratings Of BET Hip-Hop Awards

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fat Joe Gunna Album Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Says He Can’t Support An Alleged “Rat” Despite Liking Gunna’s New Album 1.6K
Fat Joe Tony Yayo Instagram Drink Champs G Unit Beef Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Congratulates Tony Yayo For Podcast Success, Reflects On G-Unit Beef 3.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.6K
Comments 0