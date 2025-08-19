DJ Khaled is showing tremendous love and appreciation for his "brother" Fat Joe. Joey Crack's birthday is today, August 19, and the New York icon is now 55 years old. To celebrate his close friend, the producer and executive posted to his Instagram to show how much he means to him.
As caught by The Shade Room, the We The Best Music CEO writes, "Happy birthday to my brother Joey crack @fatjoe. Joe is more than a brother to me. Look how far we come and we just getting started. You are [an] amazing father one thing about Joey crack if he loves u he’s all in."
The Louisiana native continues, "Brother I appreciate u when I talk God I always say thank u for giving me a amazing brother like Joe. On another note follow the # 1 show in hip hop right now @joeandjada Joey crack it’s TS WE THE BEST. JOE DID!! WE ARE SO BLESSD! ANOTHER ONE!"
This sweet message accompanies a nine-image carousel with photos dating back to at least the 90s. It's a true testament to how their friendship has persevered over such a long period. Joe caught wind of the thoughtful gesture, commenting under Khaled and The Shade Room's posts.
Read More: JID "God Does Like Ugly" Review
DJ Khaled & NBA YoungBoy DESHAWN
"Love you brother your my diamond [three heart emojis]," the "All The Way Up" hitmaker penned under his collaborator's post. "My brother [heart emoji," he said under the outlet's repost.
Both have gone onto become major mainstream titans, especially when the 2000s came around. They have countless songs together such as "We Takin Over," "Sunshine," "Don't Ever Play Yourself," "Billy Ocean," and more.
In other news revolving around Khaled, he and NBA YoungBoy put out a surprise joint mixtape last Tuesday, August 12. Titled DESHAWN, --YB's government name-- it features 13 songs and a cut with another Louisiana native, Kevin Gates.
It was a quick turnaround especially for the rapper as he just dropped Make America Slime Again on July 25. Unfortunately, the heavy dosage of YB led to a disappointing first week of sales. It only moved 11,000 units, good enough for the 135th spot on the Hot 200.