DJ Khaled and NBA Youngboy keep the good times rolling and bring Post Malone along for the anticipated track "Brother." Khaled promoted the track on Friday with an energerizing Instagram post, captioned, "Stepping hotter than a HOT SHOT! Caribbean Awards im on my way."

The track prepares Khaled's upcoming album, Aalam of God. The album that he considered his "Black Album" but not his last album. The song accompanies Post Malone and his new journey into Country music while NBA Youngboy follows with his melodic street raps. Together, the single speaks on the loyalty that comes with family.

Youngboy raps about enjoying time with his girlfriend and children. He remembers his "brothers" and their key families members such as mothers and siblings. Khaled comes through with the signature ad-libs and infectious energy.

Aalam of God will be Khaled's 14th album. His album's are known for their star-studded ensemble. He and Youngboy released the popular Deshawn mixtape earlier this month, which helped promote the forthcoming album.

Khaled's album have always showcased the hottest acts of the generation. His albums usually include a posse cut that showcases the newest superstars in hip-hop. Previous posse cuts included Cory Gunz, Ace Hood, Childish Gambino, and more.

Aalam of God was originally scheduled for a 2024 release; however, pushed back shortly after it was announced. DJ Khaled has shared interest of having icons on the album like Rihanna.

“Brother” - DJ Khaled Ft. Post Malone & NBA Youngboy

Quotable Lyrics

I'll take your side whether you wrong or right

Be there for you through your darkest times

Life was hard but we turned out alright

I'll be by your side, do or die