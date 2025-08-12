NBA YoungBoy Calls On DJ Khaled To Host "DESHAWN" Mixtape

The most RIAA-certified rapper of the decade, NBA YoungBoy, is back to try and grab some more with DESHAWN. You aren't seeing things, this is another new project from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native. It arrives just weeks after the recently pardoned MC dropped off his massive comeback record, Make America Slime Again.
Instead of giving us another behemoth though, YB is trimming off the fat and giving us a more concise listening experience. We've gone from 30 to 13 tracks with just one feature from fellow Southern vet, Kevin Gates. DJ Khaled is also here as the project's host, dropping his signature spoken word bits here and there.
But sometimes, it feels like he's not even there as he seems to disappear almost immediately. However, this isn't a Khaled album/mixtape one bit. This is very much a NBA YoungBoy effort. The Southern fried beats are all over it as is his raw, in-your-face performances.
It's going to be interesting to see how DESHAWN performs given the strong success of his predecessing album. Make America Slime Again debuted at number six on the Hot 200 with nearly 50,000 album equivalent units.
Almost all of those "sold copies" came as a result of 69 million on-demand streams.
Moreover, songs from DESHAWN will have to share the spotlight with Make America Slime Again cuts once his tour begins next month in Dallas.
You can take a listen to NBA YoungBoy and Khaled's first-ever tape together below.
Read More: JID "God Does Like Ugly" Review
NBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled DESHAWN
DESHAWN Tracklist:
- AI Marley
- Free Vea
- By The Gate
- Trap Out with Kevin Gates
- Ms. Gaulden
- My'ya
- Pants Down
- Blazers
- Lord Forgive Me
- La Vida Loca
- Hustler
- Raq Sh*t
- This Month Confessions