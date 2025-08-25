NBA YoungBoy Throws Away Money Into Horde Of Fans Ahead Of Tour

Lil Baby &amp; Friends
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is getting ready for his tour in a flashy way by throwing away tons of cash for his fans in the streets of Louisiana.

NBA YoungBoy is just as eager to head out on his first-ever headlining tour just as much as his fans are. But based on this new video, he may be even more hyped than them. In a clip caught by Live Bitez the 25-year-old MC was seen in the streets of Louisiana surrounded by his loyal supporters.

It appears that he's in the middle of another music video shoot here as evidenced by a guy recording him with a big camera. Moreover, he's lip-syncing directly into the camera while flexing some of his money. However, NBA YoungBoy boldly decides to toss it up in the air.

Unsurprisingly, his fans rush to the falling bills and scoop up what they can. However, he seemed more than okay with giving some of his lucrative earnings away. Overall, people in the comments are praising him, viewing the act as a way of giving back to his hometown.

"That’s how you do it. Even though Louisiana wanna see him down for the count, he still come back and show love to the city." Others were cracking jokes about YB paying for people's bills, but you can't really knock this move at all.

NBA YoungBoy Make America Slime Again

This wholesome moment precedes what should be a thrilling tour for the multi-platinum rapper. As we said, this will be the first time that he's ever headlined a circuit. The Make America Slime Again tour, which supports his album of the same name, begins next month.

To be exact, he will be on the road on September 1 in Dallas, Texas. He's going to be in a plethora of major markets across the United States such as L.A., Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, D.C., Philadelphia, and more.

After adding just over a dozen more stops, he will be done by November 12 in Seattle, Washington.

NBA YoungBoy will be performing songs from Make America Slime Again, but also from DESHAWN, presumably. That is his surprise mixtape hosted by DJ Khaled that dropped on August 12.

