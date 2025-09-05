Sexyy Red Says She's Ready To Have A Child With NBA YoungBoy

Sexyy Red has been thirsting for NBA YoungBoy since late 2024 when the latter was in the middle of his federal fraud case.

Sexyy Red's blunt and honest personality is why fans have gravitated towards her as a person and as an artist. She comes across as funny too which really helps too. That applies to how she is outside of the booth as well and it just goes to show how unafraid she is.

That's fact has been solidified even further as the St. Louis, Missouri native is continuing to shoot her shot at NBA YoungBoy. She's kept her eye on the Louisiana native since he was being sentenced for his federal fraud charges last year.

It started in November, to be more specific, though. After receiving said information, Sexyy Red hopped on X to express her crush for YB. "Free all da fine sht [crying emojis]," she boldly wrote. She then continued her public pursuit of the superstar this May while on an Instagram Live in Dubai.

After noticing that he joined her livestream session, "YoungBoy on here y'all," she stood up to give him show. "Shake that a*s for YoungBoy." However, her attempt at getting his attention was taken up a notch and then some yesterday.

In a repost from DJ Akademiks, Sexyy Red shared a photo of YB to her IG Story.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

The caption, presumably from someone else, said, "he must be ready for his 22nd child." It's worth noting that he has 10 kids with eight women.

Sexyy Red decided that she would play off of that and wrote, "I'm ready... who tf just said dat??" Her joke isn't resonating with a lot of people, however.

We aren't going to share the comments here because they are a tad too much, but if you want to read them, check out the embed above.

YB still has yet to respond to any of Red's advances though and she might not get one for a while if that. He's currently in the midst of his first-ever headlining tour for his new album Make America Slime Again. It got underway on Monday, September 1 in Dallas.

