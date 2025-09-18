Sexyy Red Won't Stop Trolling NBA YoungBoy Fans With Fake Pregnancy

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
While Sexyy Red and NBA YoungBoy still don't have an official collaboration together, maybe this fake pregnancy talk will lead to a link-up.

Sexyy Red has a pretty wild sense of humor online, and whether it's NBA YoungBoy or her female rap peers, it seems like no one in the industry is exempt. You may have seen various recent trolls of her joking about the Baton Rouge spitter getting her pregnant and her wanting to have his baby, and she clearly doesn't want to slow down.

Via Twitter, the St. Louis femcee posted what seems to be an A.I.-generated picture of the two artists, with Sexyy concealing a baby bump under a baby blue dress while YoungBoy holds the bottom of the belly. "Cats out the bag yal," she captioned the post.

For those unaware, Sexyy Red crushing on NBA YoungBoy is nothing new. They recently performed together for the Never Broke Again MC's Los Angeles tour stop, and she shared some pics with him afterwards. "Get me pregnant… who tf just said dat??" the 27-year-old captioned her snapshots.

While these two have no official collaborations together, maybe Sexyy Red's pregnancy jokes concerning NBA YoungBoy will change that in the near future. After all, it seems like a solid fake gossip cycle to turn into a music video.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

With both of them amassing a lot of star power over the years and making similarly aggressive and rambunctious music, this seems like a potential artistic powerhouse. We will see if they really just keep things to the booth – if they do collaborate one day – or develop a deeper relationship.

Sexyy Red's thirsty, baby-fantasizing flirts with NBA YoungBoy are not uncommon, as they both show a lot of love to their peers of any gender. Still, this seems more forward than most.

Right now, YoungBoy's just enjoying his Make America Slime Again tour and meeting up with a lot of folks in the process. The clips from these events look very fun, which is very heartening to see after a lot of strife.

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red's headed to Coachella next year along with a slew of other big artists. Let's see if YB returns the favor on the California stage... With or without a baby.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
