Sexyy Red Won't Stop Trolling NBA YoungBoy Fans With Fake Pregnancy

Sexyy Red has a pretty wild sense of humor online, and whether it's NBA YoungBoy or her female rap peers, it seems like no one in the industry is exempt. You may have seen various recent trolls of her joking about the Baton Rouge spitter getting her pregnant and her wanting to have his baby, and she clearly doesn't want to slow down.

Via Twitter, the St. Louis femcee posted what seems to be an A.I.-generated picture of the two artists, with Sexyy concealing a baby bump under a baby blue dress while YoungBoy holds the bottom of the belly. "Cats out the bag yal," she captioned the post.

For those unaware, Sexyy Red crushing on NBA YoungBoy is nothing new. They recently performed together for the Never Broke Again MC's Los Angeles tour stop, and she shared some pics with him afterwards. "Get me pregnant… who tf just said dat??" the 27-year-old captioned her snapshots.

While these two have no official collaborations together, maybe Sexyy Red's pregnancy jokes concerning NBA YoungBoy will change that in the near future. After all, it seems like a solid fake gossip cycle to turn into a music video.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

With both of them amassing a lot of star power over the years and making similarly aggressive and rambunctious music, this seems like a potential artistic powerhouse. We will see if they really just keep things to the booth – if they do collaborate one day – or develop a deeper relationship.

Sexyy Red's thirsty, baby-fantasizing flirts with NBA YoungBoy are not uncommon, as they both show a lot of love to their peers of any gender. Still, this seems more forward than most.

Right now, YoungBoy's just enjoying his Make America Slime Again tour and meeting up with a lot of folks in the process. The clips from these events look very fun, which is very heartening to see after a lot of strife.