Sexyy Red is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind, particularly when she has her sights set on a potential romantic partner. Earlier this week, for example, she joined NBA YoungBoy for his performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old rapper just kicked off his "Make America Slime Again" tour, which will see him stop in 45 cities across the United States. The tour is set to run into November of this year.

Fans went wild when Sexyy Red took the stage, performing hits like "Pound Town" and "F My Baby Daddy." Shortly after the show, the St. Louis-born performer even took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of her and YB. Her captioned raised eyebrows, as it suggested that she's looking to reproduce with him.

“Get me pregnant… who tf just said dat??” she wrote, as captured by XXL. This isn't the first time she's shown interest in having a child with YB either. Earlier this month, she also took to her Instagram Story to make it known that her crush on him is alive and well.

Sexyy Red & NBA YoungBoy

Sexyy shared a post featuring a photo of YB's face, captioned, "he must be ready for his 22nd child." She, of course, volunteered. "I'm ready... who tf just said dat??" she joked. The femcee has been shamelessly shooting her shot at NBA YoungBoy for several months now.

After he was sentenced in his federal prescription drug fraud case back in November, she hopped online to call for his freedom, making her motives apparent. "Free all da fine sht [crying emojis]," she declared at the time.