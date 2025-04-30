Sexyy Red Twerks For NBA YoungBoy During Livestream From Dubai

Sexyy Red danced for NBA YoungBoy while livestreaming on Instagram from Dubai, earlier this week. In a clip caught by Live Bitez, she gets excited after noticing he joined the session. "YoungBoy on here y'all," Sexyy remarks while standing up to dance. "Shake that ass for YoungBoy."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip from the livestream on Instagram, fans showed love to Sexyy in the comments section. "She is so pretty especially when she wears her natural hair," one user wrote. Another added: "I love sexy just because she her self she didn’t get rich and changed on her love ones she stayed down with them that’s how it supposed to be to be."

It's far from the first time she's flirted with the rapper on social media. After YoungBoy pleaded guilty to several charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme in 2024, she wrote on social media: “Free all da fine sht [crying emojis]."

Read More: Sexyy Red Shoots Her Shot At NBA YoungBoy Amid His Legal Issues

NBA YoungBoy's Legal Trouble

NBA YoungBoy recently got out of prison after spending several months behind bars for pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while a felon in December. As part of the plea deal, he was given credit for time served dating back to May 2024.