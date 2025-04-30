Sexyy Red Twerks For NBA YoungBoy During Livestream From Dubai

Sexyy Red danced for NBA YoungBoy while livestreaming on Instagram from Dubai, earlier this week. In a clip caught by Live Bitez, she gets excited after noticing he joined the session. "YoungBoy on here y'all," Sexyy remarks while standing up to dance. "Shake that ass for YoungBoy."
When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip from the livestream on Instagram, fans showed love to Sexyy in the comments section. "She is so pretty especially when she wears her natural hair," one user wrote. Another added: "I love sexy just because she her self she didn’t get rich and changed on her love ones she stayed down with them that’s how it supposed to be to be."
It's far from the first time she's flirted with the rapper on social media. After YoungBoy pleaded guilty to several charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme in 2024, she wrote on social media: “Free all da fine sht [crying emojis]."
NBA YoungBoy's Legal Trouble
NBA YoungBoy recently got out of prison after spending several months behind bars for pleading guilty to possession of a firearm while a felon in December. As part of the plea deal, he was given credit for time served dating back to May 2024.
When he returned to his home in Utah, he brought several heavily armed guards with him. His neighbor, a woman by the name of Judy Zone, told KUTV at the time that it “introduces this level of anxiety" to have the guards around. Regardless, she was still happy to have him back in the neighborhood. “I didn’t know that Kentrell is back, so I think I’m going to bake him some cookies and bring them over there because we had such a nice chat when his dog attacked my dog," she said. “... He’s a very sweet kid. I mean, he’s really young. You know, this is a very young person. … Very kind — he called me ‘ma’am.'”
