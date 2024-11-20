Sexyy Red Shoots Her Shot At NBA YoungBoy Amid His Legal Issues

Sexyy Red is unbothered by NBA YoungBoy's prison sentence.

Sexyy Red is one artist who never hesitates to speak her mind, especially when it comes to the men she's interested in. Recently, for example, the "SkeeYee" rapper took to X to weigh in on some news about NBA YoungBoy. Earlier this week, he pleaded guilty to some charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme and was sentenced. He'll reportedly spend 27 months behind bars for a separate case and must pay a $25K fine. He will not serve additional time for his alleged crimes.

My Mixtapez posted an update on his case accompanied by a photo of the Louisiana rapper, which quickly got Sexyy Red's attention. "Free all da fine sht [crying emojis]," she wrote. Clearly, YB's legal issues have not deterred the St. Louis star from shooting her shot, even if she'd have to wait a couple of years to see him in the flesh.

NBA YoungBoy's Legal Issues Are No Problem For Sexyy Red

After his ruling, Judge Spencer Walsh shared that he believes in YB's ability to lead a successful and crime-free life following his release. "I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential. They can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions,” he explained. “I don’t want that for you. I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”