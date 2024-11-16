Snoop Dogg Always Knew That Sexyy Red Had "Star Power"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Olympics: Basketball-Men Quarterfinal - BRA-USA
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Snoop Dogg and United States women’s basketball player A’ja Wilson look on in the first half between the United States and Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
From one fun-loving rap star to another.

Snoop Dogg has been an elder in hip-hop for such a long time that he's been through a few different "new generations" as a legendary mainstay. As such, he witnessed a lot of hot new rappers come and go over the years, and even works closely with some of the most successful ones out of newer schools. So when Tha Doggfather tells you that you've got that special something, you can rest assured it comes from a place of heavy experience. Moreover, during a recent interview with Vibe, he recalled meeting Sexyy Red for the first time and how he showed her love from the jump as a talented artist with a lot of potential to make it big.

"'You a motherf***ing star,'" Snoop Dogg recalled telling Sexyy Red in the Vibe conversation clip uploaded Wednesday (November 13). "'You got star power. I love you.' She said, 'Unc, you real as a motherf***er.' I said, 'Yeah, I f**k with you, cuz.' We partying, having a good time. And I said, 'One thing about me. I'm from the old generation, but I don't hate on y'all. I may critique, but when I see y'all, I'ma give you love.' And I'ma tell you face to face, 'You doing an amazing job. Here's some things you could do better.' But I'm never going to say, 'You wack, you garbage, you trash, you f***ing the industry.' I'm never going to say that."

Read More: Candace Owens Reacts To Sexyy Red Voting For Kamala Harris

Snoop Dogg Recalls Meeting Sexyy Red For The First Time

At around the same time as this interview clip went live, Sexyy Red shared a video of her and Snoop Dogg vibing out at an outdoors party to her track "SkeeYee." Maybe she will end up contributing a feature to his upcoming Missionary album with Dr. Dre...

But Snoop Dogg also shows love to the younger generation through many other ways that aren't just through hip-hop. For example, he's one of a few rappers who collaborated with the Fortnite Battle Royale video game for their Chapter 2 Remix update, becoming an in-game character with special zones, a boss mode, and more. It's always great to see the Long Beach legend give back, and we're excited for what he shouts out next.

Read More: Man Impersonating Sexyy Red's Manager Arrested For Alleged Sexual Battery

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...