Snoop Dogg Always Knew That Sexyy Red Had "Star Power"

From one fun-loving rap star to another.

Snoop Dogg has been an elder in hip-hop for such a long time that he's been through a few different "new generations" as a legendary mainstay. As such, he witnessed a lot of hot new rappers come and go over the years, and even works closely with some of the most successful ones out of newer schools. So when Tha Doggfather tells you that you've got that special something, you can rest assured it comes from a place of heavy experience. Moreover, during a recent interview with Vibe, he recalled meeting Sexyy Red for the first time and how he showed her love from the jump as a talented artist with a lot of potential to make it big.

"'You a motherf***ing star,'" Snoop Dogg recalled telling Sexyy Red in the Vibe conversation clip uploaded Wednesday (November 13). "'You got star power. I love you.' She said, 'Unc, you real as a motherf***er.' I said, 'Yeah, I f**k with you, cuz.' We partying, having a good time. And I said, 'One thing about me. I'm from the old generation, but I don't hate on y'all. I may critique, but when I see y'all, I'ma give you love.' And I'ma tell you face to face, 'You doing an amazing job. Here's some things you could do better.' But I'm never going to say, 'You wack, you garbage, you trash, you f***ing the industry.' I'm never going to say that."

Snoop Dogg Recalls Meeting Sexyy Red For The First Time

At around the same time as this interview clip went live, Sexyy Red shared a video of her and Snoop Dogg vibing out at an outdoors party to her track "SkeeYee." Maybe she will end up contributing a feature to his upcoming Missionary album with Dr. Dre...