Man Impersonating Sexyy Red's Manager Arrested For Alleged Sexual Battery

It just got "Sticky" for Sexyy Red. Police recently arrested a man pretending to be her manager on alleged armed sexual battery and false imprisonment with a weapon charges on Tuesday (October 29), according to WPLG Local 10 in Florida. Moreover, Vladimir Joseph claimed that he worked an event for Sexyy Red at a strip club near Miami. He reportedly approached a woman outside of the venue and said his name was "Alexander Beamer," claiming to be the St. Louis femcee's manager. "Vladimir Joseph is not her manager," a representative for Sexyy relayed to WPLG.

The story goes that the alleged victim and three men got into the man pretending to be Sexyy Red's manager's car and drove to his house, where he allegedly forced her to ingest cocaine at gunpoint. "Take it or I will kill you," the 41-year-old allegedly remarked. Per the police report, Joseph forced the woman upstairs and allegedly sexually assaulted her "for several hours." He allegedly "recorded her performing sex acts on him" and then "forced the victim to take a shower and continued sexually assaulting her." The "You Don't Love Me" rapper seemingly hasn't addressed this at press time.

Sexyy Red Performs At Powerhouse NYC

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 26: Sexyy Red performs onstage at Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Afterwards, Vladimir Joseph allegedly sent the victim home in a Lyft. His provision of ride details helped her identify Joseph and pinpoint the alleged assault's location to law enforcement. The man claiming to be Sexyy Red's manager surrendered to police and presumably remains without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. As for Sexyy herself, she had a couple of big releases in recent weeks that kept her busy. She even got love from Taylor Swift for her GloRilla collab, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME."