Lil Wayne, GloRilla, & Sexyy Red Assist Tyler The Creator On "Sticky" New Banger

Tyler just brought some massive artists together.

Tyler The Creator just came through with his brand new album Chromakopia. Dropping at 6 AM EST on a Monday morning was definitely a risk, but it seems like Tyler wants to restore the feeling of how releases used to be. Overall, it appears to be paying off as all of the releases from the weekend have been consumed by the sheer scale of Tyler's fame and acclaim from the masses. Now, fans are diving into this new album, and there is one song in particular that has some very interesting features.

Of course, we are talking about the song "Sticky." This is a song that features the likes of Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, and even GloRilla. You wouldn't know these artists are on the song until actually turning the track on. Tyler has decided to hide his feature list, which is taking a page out of the Travis Scott playbook. Either way, it pays off as this will prove to be a nice surprise for a whole lot of fans.

Tyler The Creator x GloRilla x Sexyy Red x Lil Wayne

