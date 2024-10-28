Lil Wayne, GloRilla, & Sexyy Red Assist Tyler The Creator On "Sticky" New Banger

Tyler just brought some massive artists together.

Tyler The Creator just came through with his brand new album Chromakopia. Dropping at 6 AM EST on a Monday morning was definitely a risk, but it seems like Tyler wants to restore the feeling of how releases used to be. Overall, it appears to be paying off as all of the releases from the weekend have been consumed by the sheer scale of Tyler's fame and acclaim from the masses. Now, fans are diving into this new album, and there is one song in particular that has some very interesting features.

Of course, we are talking about the song "Sticky." This is a song that features the likes of Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, and even GloRilla. You wouldn't know these artists are on the song until actually turning the track on. Tyler has decided to hide his feature list, which is taking a page out of the Travis Scott playbook. Either way, it pays off as this will prove to be a nice surprise for a whole lot of fans.

Let us know what you think of this new collaboration between Tyler, Glo, Wayne, and Sexyy, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about this new Tyler, The Creator project? Is it one that you will be going back to over and over again? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Tyler The Creator x GloRilla x Sexyy Red x Lil Wayne

Quotable Lyrics:

Sexyy in this bitch, Tyler in this bitch, we turnt as fuck (Northside)
Bitches mad but can't beat my ass, ho, run it up (Yeah)
I don't fight for my respect, bitch, I fight for D (You fight for the kids off the streets)
Fah-fah-fah-fah, baby girl, I'm finna rock yo' shit

