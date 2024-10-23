Tyler, The Creator Announces "Chromakopia: The World Tour" Guest Starring Lil Yachty & Paris Texas

Everything you need to know about Tyler's newest trek across the globe is here.

Tyler, The Creator, in just a week, has one of the most anticipated releases of the year. On his YouTube page, he dropped an album announcement trailer/track called "ST. CHROMA." After about a minute and 20 seconds elapsed, the title of the project would be revealed. CHROMAKOPIA will be the California creative's eighth studio LP, and it will be out everywhere next Monday, October 28. He's given us one full single from it called "Noid" which brought some serious experimentation with a Zambian rock sample. The themes about fame and being terrified of it to some degree are heavily present and it will be interesting to see where he takes the rest of the album. For now, though, Tyler, The Creator has some more exciting news to share.

Just moments ago, the eclectic multi-talent announced the CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR. It's a massive undertaking, as it will kick off on February 4 in Minnesota and end on September 4 in Perth. Opening acts will include Lil Yachty and experimental rap duo Paris Texas. There are some rumors and speculation going around that they will both be on the project, so fingers crossed.

Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia: The World Tour" Lives Up To It's Billing

As for ticket information, here's what we know. General on-sale will start on November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express customers, though, are going to have multiple benefits and they are as follows. According to the press release, they will have access to purchase exclusive merch at select venues across the tour. AMEX sales will also start earlier than the general on-sale. That will begin on October 29 with the full breakdown available here. Right now, the website activity is so heavy that there is currently a wait time at the time of writing. If that tells you anything it's that fans are ecstatic for Tyler's return.