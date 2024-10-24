 Tyler, The Creator Announces "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour: Here's Everything You Need To Know

It’s been a triumphant year in hip-hop, from receiving quality bodies of work from artists like ScHoolboy Q and Vince Staples to the Blockbuster battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake but it looks like the final quarter of the year will continue to keep up the momentum with Tyler, The Creator’s forthcoming album, CHROMAKOPIA due out on Monday, October 28th. Ditching traditional release dates may set the tone for artists moving forward to avoid the first-week sale debacle.
Tyler, The Creator is undoubtedly a visionary who is just as meticulous with producing each of his albums as his live performances. And if you saw him live during the Call Me If You Get Lost tour, then you know that his commitment to bringing his albums to life is bar none. Though we aren’t entirely aware of what’s to come on his upcoming project, he recently announced the CHROMAKOPIA tour for 2025–a trek that will take him and his latest across the globe with some excellent openers including Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. For those looking to cop tickets and see Tyler, The Creator live, here are all the details.
CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR Kicks Off in 2025
The CHROMAKOPIA tour is set to launch in early 2025, following the release of Tyler’s album on Monday, October 28th. This tour spans several months and will also see Tyler, The Creator performing in major cities across the globe. Furthermore, with stops in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, fans worldwide will have a chance to catch him live.
Special Guests: Lil Yachty and Paris Texas Will Join the Fun
Tyler is certainly not going on this journey alone. In addition to the headliner, the tour will feature special performances by Lil Yachty, who has continued an impeccable run in 2024, and fellow Los Angeles natives, Paris Texas, who are riding high off of their 2023 album, Mid Air and released two singles this year. Each of Tyler’s tours have curated the opening acts amazingly, and the inclusion of Yachty and Paris Texas will undoubtedly produce one of the most exciting tours of the year.
Ticket Sales Begin November 1st
Tickets for CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR will be available to the general public starting Friday, November 1st, at 10 AM local time in each city. Fans eager to secure their spots should act fast and secure their spots when it goes live. You can purchase tickets here.
American Express Card Members Get Early Access
For those with an American Express card, there’s good news. Card Members will have the opportunity to access presale tickets for shows in North America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and select European markets starting Tuesday, October 29th. Additionally, Amex Card Members will have exclusive access to limited-edition tour merchandise at select venues, making it an exciting perk for fans attending the shows.
CHROMAKOPIA Release
The tour announcement comes days before the album drops and shortly after he unloaded two new singles off of the project including “NOID” and “St. Chroma.” However, the next few weeks are bound to be incredibly busy on Tyler’s end. Along with the album, he’s set to host a listening party the night before in Inglewood. Then, on November 16th and 17th, he’ll be hosting the annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, which will mark his first live performance of new material.
North America Tour Dates
St. Paul, MN - February 4 - Xcel Energy Center
Milwaukee, WI - February 6 - Fiserv Forum
Kansas City, MO - February 8 - T-Mobile Center
Denver, CO - February 11 - Ball Arena
Los Angeles, CA - February 14, 17 & 20 - Crypto.com Arena
Sacramento, CA - February 23 - Golden 1 Center
Oakland, CA - February 24 - Oakland Arena
Portland, OR - February 26 - Moda Center
Vancouver, BC, Canada - February 28 - Rogers Arena
Seattle, WA - March 2 - Climate Pledge Arena
San Francisco, CA - March 5 - Chase Center
Las Vegas, NV - March 7 - MGM Grand Garden Arena
San Diego, CA - March 9 - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Phoenix, AZ - March 12 - Footprint Center
Austin, TX - March 15 - Moody Center
Dallas, TX - March 17 - American Airlines Center
Houston, TX - March 19 - Toyota Center
Atlanta, GA - March 21 - State Farm Arena
Orlando, FL - March 22 - Kia Center
Miami, FL - March 24 - Kaseya Center
Charlotte, NC - March 26 - Spectrum Center
Pittsburgh, PA - March 28 - PPG Paints Arena
Columbus, OH - March 29 - Schottenstein Center
Washington, D.C. - April 1 - Capital One Arena
Cincinnati, OH - June 27 - Heritage Bank Center
Cleveland, OH - June 28 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Chicago, IL - June 30 - United Center
Detroit, MI - July 3 - Little Caesars Arena
Philadelphia, PA - July 5 - Wells Fargo Center
Boston, MA - July 8 - TD Garden
Baltimore, MD - July 11 - CFG Bank Arena
Raleigh, NC - July 12 - Lenovo Center
New York, NY - July 14 - Madison Square Garden
Brooklyn, NY - July 17 - Barclays Center
Montreal, QC, Canada - July 22 - Bell Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada - July 24 - Scotiabank Arena
Newark, NJ - July 27 - Prudential Center
UK/EU Tour Dates
Antwerp, Belgium - April 25 - Sportpaleis
Paris, France - April 27 - Accor Arena
Milan, Italy - April 30 - Unipol Forum
Zurich, Switzerland - May 1 - Hallenstadion
Frankfurt, Germany - May 2 - Festhalle
Cologne, Germany - May 4 - LANXESS Arena
Oslo, Norway - May 6 - Oslo Spektrum
Copenhagen, Denmark - May 7 - Royal Arena
Prague, Czech Republic - May 9 - O2 Arena
Krakow, Poland - May 10 - TAURON Arena Krakow
Berlin, Germany - May 12 - Uber Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands - May 14 - Ziggo Dome
Birmingham, UK - May 17 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
London, UK - May 19 - The O2
London, UK - May 21 - The O2
Dublin, Ireland - May 24 - 3Arena
Manchester, UK - May 27 - Co-op Live
Glasgow, UK - May 30 - OVO Hydro
AU/NZ Tour Dates
Auckland, New Zealand - August 18 - Spark Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia - August 22 - Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia - August 23 - Rod Laver Arena
Sydney, NSW, Australia - August 26 - Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney, NSW, Australia - August 27 - Qudos Bank Arena
Brisbane, QLD, Australia - August 30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Perth, WA, Australia - September 4 - RAC Arena