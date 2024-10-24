 Tyler, The Creator Announces "CHROMAKOPIA" Tour: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Find out everything you need to know about tour dates, tickets, and more.

It’s been a triumphant year in hip-hop, from receiving quality bodies of work from artists like ScHoolboy Q and Vince Staples to the Blockbuster battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake but it looks like the final quarter of the year will continue to keep up the momentum with Tyler, The Creator’s forthcoming album, CHROMAKOPIA due out on Monday, October 28th. Ditching traditional release dates may set the tone for artists moving forward to avoid the first-week sale debacle.

Tyler, The Creator is undoubtedly a visionary who is just as meticulous with producing each of his albums as his live performances. And if you saw him live during the Call Me If You Get Lost tour, then you know that his commitment to bringing his albums to life is bar none. Though we aren’t entirely aware of what’s to come on his upcoming project, he recently announced the CHROMAKOPIA tour for 2025–a trek that will take him and his latest across the globe with some excellent openers including Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. For those looking to cop tickets and see Tyler, The Creator live, here are all the details.

CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR Kicks Off in 2025

The CHROMAKOPIA tour is set to launch in early 2025, following the release of Tyler’s album on Monday, October 28th. This tour spans several months and will also see Tyler, The Creator performing in major cities across the globe. Furthermore, with stops in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, fans worldwide will have a chance to catch him live.

Special Guests: Lil Yachty and Paris Texas Will Join the Fun

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - AUGUST 05: Lil Yachty performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 05, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Tyler is certainly not going on this journey alone. In addition to the headliner, the tour will feature special performances by Lil Yachty, who has continued an impeccable run in 2024, and fellow Los Angeles natives, Paris Texas, who are riding high off of their 2023 album, Mid Air and released two singles this year. Each of Tyler’s tours have curated the opening acts amazingly, and the inclusion of Yachty and Paris Texas will undoubtedly produce one of the most exciting tours of the year.

Ticket Sales Begin November 1st

Tickets for CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR will be available to the general public starting Friday, November 1st, at 10 AM local time in each city. Fans eager to secure their spots should act fast and secure their spots when it goes live. You can purchase tickets here.

American Express Card Members Get Early Access

For those with an American Express card, there’s good news. Card Members will have the opportunity to access presale tickets for shows in North America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and select European markets starting Tuesday, October 29th. Additionally, Amex Card Members will have exclusive access to limited-edition tour merchandise at select venues, making it an exciting perk for fans attending the shows.

CHROMAKOPIA Release

The tour announcement comes days before the album drops and shortly after he unloaded two new singles off of the project including “NOID” and “St. Chroma.” However, the next few weeks are bound to be incredibly busy on Tyler’s end. Along with the album, he’s set to host a listening party the night before in Inglewood. Then, on November 16th and 17th, he’ll be hosting the annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, which will mark his first live performance of new material.

St. Paul, MN - February 4 - Xcel Energy Center

Milwaukee, WI - February 6 - Fiserv Forum

Kansas City, MO - February 8 - T-Mobile Center

Denver, CO - February 11 - Ball Arena

Los Angeles, CA - February 14, 17 & 20 - Crypto.com Arena

Sacramento, CA - February 23 - Golden 1 Center

Oakland, CA - February 24 - Oakland Arena

Portland, OR - February 26 - Moda Center

Vancouver, BC, Canada - February 28 - Rogers Arena

Seattle, WA - March 2 - Climate Pledge Arena

San Francisco, CA - March 5 - Chase Center

Las Vegas, NV - March 7 - MGM Grand Garden Arena

San Diego, CA - March 9 - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Phoenix, AZ - March 12 - Footprint Center

Austin, TX - March 15 - Moody Center

Dallas, TX - March 17 - American Airlines Center

Houston, TX - March 19 - Toyota Center

Atlanta, GA - March 21 - State Farm Arena

Orlando, FL - March 22 - Kia Center

Miami, FL - March 24 - Kaseya Center

Charlotte, NC - March 26 - Spectrum Center

Pittsburgh, PA - March 28 - PPG Paints Arena

Columbus, OH - March 29 - Schottenstein Center

Washington, D.C. - April 1 - Capital One Arena

Cincinnati, OH - June 27 - Heritage Bank Center

Cleveland, OH - June 28 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Chicago, IL - June 30 - United Center

Detroit, MI - July 3 - Little Caesars Arena

Philadelphia, PA - July 5 - Wells Fargo Center

Boston, MA - July 8 - TD Garden

Baltimore, MD - July 11 - CFG Bank Arena

Raleigh, NC - July 12 - Lenovo Center

New York, NY - July 14 - Madison Square Garden

Brooklyn, NY - July 17 - Barclays Center

Montreal, QC, Canada - July 22 - Bell Centre

Toronto, ON, Canada - July 24 - Scotiabank Arena

Newark, NJ - July 27 - Prudential Center

Antwerp, Belgium - April 25 - Sportpaleis

Paris, France - April 27 - Accor Arena

Milan, Italy - April 30 - Unipol Forum

Zurich, Switzerland - May 1 - Hallenstadion

Frankfurt, Germany - May 2 - Festhalle

Cologne, Germany - May 4 - LANXESS Arena

Oslo, Norway - May 6 - Oslo Spektrum

Copenhagen, Denmark - May 7 - Royal Arena

Prague, Czech Republic - May 9 - O2 Arena

Krakow, Poland - May 10 - TAURON Arena Krakow

Berlin, Germany - May 12 - Uber Arena

Amsterdam, Netherlands - May 14 - Ziggo Dome

Birmingham, UK - May 17 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

London, UK - May 19 - The O2

London, UK - May 21 - The O2

Dublin, Ireland - May 24 - 3Arena

Manchester, UK - May 27 - Co-op Live

Glasgow, UK - May 30 - OVO Hydro