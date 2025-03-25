Sexyy Red Throws It Back On Tyler The Creator In Hilarious Series Of Posts

Sexyy Red has been able to meet one of her musical inspirations numerous times now and you can tell they really click.

Almost two years ago, St. Louis femcee Sexyy Red was becoming a star. Around that time, she was buzzing off the release of her breakout single "Pound Town." Later that year, she would go on to drop Hood Hottest Princess and become one of the most in-demand artists like that. Because of her fast progress she was able to get in the lab with some of the genre's vets and superstars. One of her dreams was to meet Tyler The Creator and they eventually did. Their link-up set the internet on fire for how similar they were and from that point on, the rest was history.

They have since gone on to collaborate musically speaking on CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler's latest and greatest studio LP. The song "Sticky," also featuring GloRilla and Lil Wayne, was one the late bloomers in terms of 2024 bangers. While the track was a bit of a jarring cut for most die-hard Creator fans, we can only imagine how elated Sexyy was for getting to make music with her idol. It seems like their friendship is continuing to deepen by the minute and these new pictures are proof. She hopped on the Gram to share a whole collection of photos and videos and the ones with Tyler The Creator are a hoot.

Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA Tour

"THING 1 & THING 2 @feliciathegoat 😭🔥" she cleverly captioned the post. Both rappers were dressed up in bright red dominant outfits. In addition, she was even rocking a lengthy blue wig, making a callback to the beloved Dr. Seuss characters from The Cat in the Hat. Overall, it looks like they were having a blast with one another by making goofy faces and her backing up her rear end into him. Fans couldn't get enough of the pictures, with one writing, "Yal the same person just different fonts 😂😂"

"I love him lol he definitely the boy version of you sexy," another adds. These images were shared behind the scenes of Tyler's CHROMAKOPIA world tour that's underway. These were taken from his Miami stop that took place last night. Hopefully, she was able to perform with her male other half.

