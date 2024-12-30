Sexyy Red Reveals That Her Twerking Obsession Is Why She's Struggling To Release New Music

iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 19: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image created using an on-camera special effects filter.) Sexyy Red performs during iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Sexyy is always having a blast in the studio.

Sexyy Red continues to be a major force in female hip-hop, but also in the genre overall. 2023 really put a lot of people on notice with Hood Hottest Princess having ratchet party bangers galore. It was a great foundational year for the St. Louis, Missouri product, so it was going to be fairly tough stretch to top in 2024. However, she didn't flounder one bit with "Get It Sexyy" and its wacky music video, her In Sexyy We Trust tape, its subsequent tour, and her hefty number of features.

Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, BossMan Dlow, Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, Nicki Minaj, and more all called on her and she delivered on most of those opportunities. With all of that being said, it's going to continue to be this cycle of "can she replicate or improve next year" from now on. She's not secret anymore. Sexyy Red needs to prove again and again that she's here to stay for the long haul. In this latter third, she's mostly been relying upon her guest verses to finish off 2024.

Sexyy Red Previews Some New Heat For 2025

Why is that? Well, Sexyy Red is here to explain why with an Instagram video. She took to her page over the weekend to give an update on her musical whereabouts and what's been taking so long. It turns out that her lack of hammering out recordings is her constantly perfecting her twerking skills. "Dis why I ain’t drop new music yet cause I b in the studio playin too much 😭😭" she wrote.

However, it was just merely another booty-centric post. She left fans and collaborators hungry with a new single preview and it sounds hard. G Herbo made sure to let Sexyy know that he and everyone else needs this ASAP. "That s*** playing in the back sound hard as mf doe 😂🔥" Tay Keith, one of her most frequent producers, also tapped in and hinted that this is possibly his beat or that he's got more hits on deck. "2025🤫" he simply put. Hopefully, Sexyy can lock in and get it to us sooner than later.

