Sexyy Red Reveals That Her Twerking Obsession Is Why She's Struggling To Release New Music

Sexyy is always having a blast in the studio.

Sexyy Red continues to be a major force in female hip-hop, but also in the genre overall. 2023 really put a lot of people on notice with Hood Hottest Princess having ratchet party bangers galore. It was a great foundational year for the St. Louis, Missouri product, so it was going to be fairly tough stretch to top in 2024. However, she didn't flounder one bit with "Get It Sexyy" and its wacky music video, her In Sexyy We Trust tape, its subsequent tour, and her hefty number of features.

Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, BossMan Dlow, Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, Nicki Minaj, and more all called on her and she delivered on most of those opportunities. With all of that being said, it's going to continue to be this cycle of "can she replicate or improve next year" from now on. She's not secret anymore. Sexyy Red needs to prove again and again that she's here to stay for the long haul. In this latter third, she's mostly been relying upon her guest verses to finish off 2024.

Sexyy Red Previews Some New Heat For 2025

Why is that? Well, Sexyy Red is here to explain why with an Instagram video. She took to her page over the weekend to give an update on her musical whereabouts and what's been taking so long. It turns out that her lack of hammering out recordings is her constantly perfecting her twerking skills. "Dis why I ain’t drop new music yet cause I b in the studio playin too much 😭😭" she wrote.