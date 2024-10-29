EarthGang Presents Their "Perfect Fantasy" On Their Latest Album

EARTHGANG is back to deliver to their longest project of their "EarthGang vs. The Algorithm" run with PERFECT FANTASY. It's over an hour in length, boasts 18 tracks, and features a diverse guest list. T-Pain, who helped lead things off for this album's rollout with his contributions to "Love You More," is here. You also have Pharrell on another love cut "U GOTTA," as well as Little Dragon, Eric Bellinger, Benji. one of their Spillage Village teammates, and more. On top of some familiar faces, there are also other tracks you may have heard already.
Those include "BLACKLIGHT," "ROBOPHOBIA," "BOBBY BOUCHER," "PUT IN WORK," "PERFECT FANTASY," and "OSMOSIS." These were all either singles or records that appeared on the first tape in this aforementioned series, ROBOPHOBIA. That hit streaming platforms earlier this year. While mid-week releases aren't too uncommon nowadays despite weekend's being the time to drop projects, it seems EARTHGANG is echoing Tyler, The Creator's message of dropping sooner. As the Georgia duo puts it, "We want people to be able to live with the music through the week and not get lost in the weekend." We appreciate the thought EARTHGANG, and we can't wait to dive into the newest cuts on PERFECT FANTASY.
Read More: Alleged Lil Durk Snitch OTF Jam Caught On Camera Munching On McDonald's In Interrogation Room
Perfect Fantasy - EarthGang & Spillage Village
PERFECT FANTASY Tracklist:
- GODLY (feat. Damon Albarn)
- DEEP BLUE (feat. Little Dragon)
- OSMOSIS
- U GOTTA (feat. Pharrell)
- LOVE YOU MORE (feat. T-Pain)
- ZONE (feat. Eric Bellinger)
- BOBBY BOUCHER (feat. Benji.)
- ELECTRIC (feat. Cochise)
- PUT IN WORK (feat. Tommy Newport)
- IN MY MIND
- ROBOPHOBIA
- BLACKLIGHT
- RED FLAG
- THE WAKE
- DIE TODAY
- FLAVORS OF KARMA
- IMAGINE (feat. Rama)
- PERFECT FANTASY (feat. Snoop Dogg)