EARTHGANG & Spillage Village Deliver 5-Song EP "ROBOPHOBIA"

Back in November 2023, experimentative rap duo EARTHGANG gave us a first look at the type of direction their next project would take. That path is one of funk, soul, R&B, with some of their hip-hop knowledge thrown in for good measure. On Instagram earlier this month they shared this message. "Robophobia is a sonic dive into a new terrain for @EarthGang as we explore new soundscapes and topics on imperfections, connections and projections within humanity’s relationship with each other and AI." "BLACKLIGHT" was the introductory track for the now-released tape.

EARTHGANG's ROBOPHOBIA is also a bit of sequel for the Atlanta natives. Back in September of last year, they worked their extended rap collective Spillage Village to bring a five-track EP, RIP Human Art. These two projects do share some commonalities both thematically and curation wise. As for the latter, this latest entry in the EARTHGANG vs The Algorithm series is also five tracks.

Listen To ROBOPHOBIA By EARTHGANG & Spillage Village

For the themes both are centering around technology, imperfections, and our relationship with AI. Which makes sense considering their outlook they mentioned earlier. All in all it is a very solid EP on both the writing and production fronts. It all sounds futuristic, vibey, and fun all at the same time.

ROBOPHOBIA Tracklist:

INTRO BLACKLIGHT PUT IN WORK with Spillage Village & Tommy Newport OSMOSIS PERFECT FANTASY with Spillage Village & Snoop Dogg

