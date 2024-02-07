Earthgang Announces New Album "ROBOPHOBIA" Coming Later This Month

Earthgang have been busy recently. The Spillage Village members, Dreamville signees, and Atlanta natives have carved out a pretty recognizable niche for themselves within rap music. Last year, they released the viral single "Bobby Boucher" which got a cosign from Adam Sandler himself. That eventually landed on their RIP Human Art EP alongside fan favorite cuts like "Die Today" and "Flavors Of Karma."

Some of the themes of technology and the way it intertwines with art expressed on that EP also seem to be coming through on the pair's new album. The project is called ROBOPHOBIA and it's due to arrive later this month. "Robophobia is a sonic dive into a new terrain for @EarthGang as we explore new soundscapes and topics on imperfections, connections and projections within humanity’s relationship with each other and AI," the caption of the post explains. The album is arriving on February 23 and the pair are playing a show in Atlanta in advance of its release on February 17.

Earthgang's New Album Drops Soon

While they haven't dropped an official tracklist for the album yet there is one song fans are expecting to hear. Back in November they unleased the vibey "Blacklight" which is still the most recent new song they've dropped. It's also the only single they've dropped since the release of their EP. It's unclear if any of the tracks or singles from that EP will end up in the tracklist of ROBOPHOBIA.

Last year, Earthgang had a bit of a setback in releasing new music. The two were working on new material when they reportedly lost a backpack that had a hard drive full of music on it. It's unclear whether they shared the info because it was the only copy they have of the music included on it, or they were worried about leaks. What do you think of Earthgang announcing their new album exploring the relationships between humans and AI? Let us know in the comment section below.

