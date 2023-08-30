Earthgang Explore What Would Happen If They “Die Today” On New Single

Earthgang, the duo of Johnny Venus and Doctor Dot, are back with a new single. They're continuing to follow up last year's underrated gem GHETTO GODS, an album with a stacked feature list. Future, J. Cole, JID, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Lynae Vanee, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon, and Ari Lennox all make appearances on the album. A few months after its release it got a deluxe version that added performances from Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Smino, and Blxckie. Now the duo are transitioning into a new era with their second single of 2023, "Die Today."

The song is a bit more of a somber change of pace from the duo's previous track. It sees the pair musing on what would happen if they died today, asking questions on the chorus like "would you kiss my face" or "give my cold heart away." The more serious subject matter is nothing new for the pair who have often worn their emotions on their sleeves. The song also comes with an extended version that features a further instrumental outro heightening the emotion. Check out the song itself below.

Earthgang Get Personal Once Again

Earthgang's previous new song "Bobby Boucher" was a team-up with fellow Spillage Village member Benji. The track paid tribute to Adam Sandler's famous character of the same name in the film The Waterboy. Clearly, it was a fitting tribute, as Sandler himself gave his approval to the track's accompanying music video.

Earthgang hasn't been quiet this year. They've appeared as features on two other artists' new songs. They teamed up with Forest Claudette back in March for a track called "Mess Around." Later they joined Daya on a song by EDM outfit Snakehips called "Sometimes." It was the second time they teamed up with Snakehips following their infectious 2021 link-up "Run It Up." What do you think of Earthgang's new song "Die Today"? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me baby if I die today (Die today)

Would you come and kiss my cold face? (My cold face)

Would you run up in my bank account? (My bank account)

Would you go and give my heart away? (My heart away)

I need to know