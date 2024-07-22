Snakehips & EARTHGANG Unite To Form SNAKEGANG, Drop Their First EP Together

After previous collaborations and a lead single, SNAKEGANG, the formation of Snakehips and EARTHGANG, are here with their first project. Titled SNAKEGANG EP Volume 1, it features the UK electronic Wonder Twins and the eclectic rap duo from Atlanta, Georgia. Both have a tendency to stray away from the norm, so this pairing coming together for a longer-form release makes perfect sense. Sadly, as you can see from the title, this an extended play record, one that consists of five songs. Additionally, you also know that it features a lead-off track. That would be the now closer "Been A Minute..." which features London, England songwriter, Sinead Harnett.

If you were able to check that one out, you will remember that it has a strong dance/disco and electropop vibe. That is exactly what you are getting out of this 13:39 long EP. Overall, this tape isn't necessarily reinventing the wheel or anything. But what SNAKEGANG does do is bring a nonstop dance party from beginning to end. It's here to bring fun and hypnotizing grooves and it succeeds in that goal. EARTHGANG has been moving in this direction ever since the release of the single "BLACKLIGHT" in November of last year. That record laned on their early 2024 EP ROBOPHOBIA. Obviously, with this being a Volume 1 for SNAKEGANG, there is a good chance we may get more projects from them in the future. While we hope for that, check out what they have to offer with the links below.