EARTHGANG & Snakehips Make Magic Once Again Along With Sinead Harnett On "Been A Minute..."

If there is one thing that EARTHGANG and Snakehips can relate to; it is the ability to work with any artist. Over the years, we have seen both collectives crossover with relative ease and produce some great tracks. The latter is true on this newest EARTHGANG cut, "Been A Minute...". For the Atlanta, Georgia hip-hop tandem, this is continuing an already bustling 2024. It follows up on their ROBOPHOBIA EP from late February. Additionally, it comes after their feature on the single "Slide By", alongside The WRLDFMS Tony Williams and BJ The Chicago Kid . As for the UK electronic producing duo, Snakehips, it supersedes a handful of remixes, as well as a guest placement on the record, "ROOM IS ON FIRE". Also, in the fold on "Been A Minute..." is London, England songstress, Sinead Harnett.

She is arguably having the biggest year out of all three artists, dropping an album in late April. Boundaries, her fourth album, has received lots of critical praise for being one of Sinead's most vulnerable records to date. Overall, though, everyone is doing well in 2024, so getting them all together on this song is a welcome treat. We say that too, because this is the lead single for Snakehips and EARTHGANG's forthcoming EP, SNAKEGANG. According to Hypebeast, it will hit platforms on July 19 and possess five cuts. "Been A Minute..." features a great summertime aesthetic, with its sweet vocals from Sinead, and the carefree rapping from the MCs. "The tune is about moving on from a bad relationship, getting away from the negativity, and moving forward with positivity and no bad feelings. It’s a good vibe and was super fun to cook up", Snakehips explained. Indeed, it is and we are going to bump it a ton going forward.