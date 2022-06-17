dance music
- NumbersDrake Is Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Artist Of 2022Drake's foray into dance and electronic music helped him secure the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Dance/Electonic artists of 2022. By Aron A.
- MusicBeyoncé's "Renaissance" Sparks Genre Debate Among Grammy CommitteeThe Recording Academy's discussing which category Beyoncé's "Renaissance" fits in. By Aron A.
- NewsJamie xx Returns With Upbeat "KILL DEM" Dance Track: ListenThe 33-year-old will be playing shows in Dover, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before the month is up.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsM.I.A. Reminds Us She’s Living Her Best Life On “Popular” SingleThe 47-year-old British rapper is gearing up for the arrival of her “MATA” album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBeyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"Queen B delivered the instrumental and acapella versions of her feel-good single earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJustin Timberlake, Halsey, & Pharrell Come Together On Calvin Harris' New Single, "Stay With Me"Are you ready for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" this August?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRico Nasty Jumps On The Remix Of Fred Again's Dance Track, "Jungle"Rico shared another new single, "Skullflower," earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicIrv Gotti Wants To Find A New DMX After Listening To Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind"Irv Gotti says Drake's new album "is not hip-hop." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureVince Staples On Drake Dropping A Dance Album: "I Did That In 2017, N*ggas Was On Me"Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" has people all across the industry sharing their thoughts.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDrake Finds A New Muse On "A Keeper"Drake's new album is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake's "Honestly, Nevermind" First Week Sales ProjectionsThough lower than his usual numbers, Drake's projections still have him headed for a No. 1 debut.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDrake Sets The Vibe For Summer On "Texts Go Green"What's your favourite track on Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind"?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDrake Shouts Out Young Thug & Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh On "Sticky"The seventh song on Champagne Papi's seventh studio album has quickly emerged as a fan favourite.By Hayley Hynes