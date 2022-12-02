Drake is undoubtedly the biggest rapper in the world but in 2022, he’s also America’s biggest electronic artist.

Drake’s latest solo album, Honestly, Nevermind was an unexpected turn for the Canadian rapper. After years of blessing fans with pop-adjacent rap hits, he turned to the world of dance music for inspiration. And the outcome was Honestly, Nevermind.

The follow-up to Certified Lover Boy divided fans upon its release. Those who prefer Drake’s bars were immediately put off, safe for “Sticky” and “Jimmy Cooks.” Meanwhile, there was still a legion of people who appreciated the creative leap.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The album secured the top spot on the Billboard 200, as you’d expect. But, compared to previous efforts, it didn’t necessarily maintain a spot in the top 10. Still, the album’s success can’t be denied, especially as Billboard revealed its list of top dance/electronic music artists of 2022.

Drizzy officially outdid some of the biggest names in the genre for the #1 spot. Right behind him is Lady Gaga at #2, followed by The Chainsmokers (#3), Calvin Harris (#4), and Daft Punk (#5).

In addition to his newfound position at the top of the dance/electronic lists, Drizzy still secured #1 Top Rap Artists and Top Male Rap Artists categories. Additionally, Certified Lover Boy is the Top Rap Album of the year, despite dropping in September 2021.

Drake is fresh off of the release of his latest #1 album, Her Loss with 21 Savage. The project soared to the top of the Billboard 200 with over 400K copies, marking the biggest debut week in hip-hop of the year. Meanwhile, Drake is also preparing for his upcoming concerts in Harlem. OVO and Sirius XM scheduled Drake’s performance at the Apollo Theater on December 6th and 7th but due to production delays, the dates were moved to January 2023.

