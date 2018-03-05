volume 1
- MusicPink Sweat$ Performs A Medley During Rosy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" AppearanceThe R&B singer says he's bringing a different style to R&B.By Erika Marie
- SongsPink Sweat$ Doubles Down With "Coke & Henny, Part 1"Pink Sweat$ continues to tease "Volume 2."By Milca P.
- SongsPink Sweat$ Returns With "I Know"Pink Sweat$ previews new project.By Milca P.
- Music VideosH.E.R Gifts Us With "Focus" VisualsH.E.R. comes through with a new clip.By Milca P.
- Music2Pac Shakur's "Thug Life" Contract Is Officially Up For AuctionHere's your chance to bid on a piece of 2Pac history. By Mitch Findlay