EARTHGANG & T-Pain Pen A Catchy Relationship Cut With "Love You More"

EARTHGANG has another new tape in the works.

On paper, Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG and T-Pain may not work out in some people's eyes. However, if you really think about it, both acts are extremely versatile and can really fit anywhere you drop them in. Also, they have worked together now more than once, if you can believe that. Their first and most recent collaboration landed on Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot's Mirrorland back in 2019. For those wanting to revisit that before checking out "Love You More," it's "Tequila."

This track is actually leading things off for EARTHGANG, as it's the first single from their next endeavor, PERFECT FANTASY. Unlike their last couple of releases (EPs), this will be a LP and fans aren't going to have to wait too much longer for it. The Spillage Village affiliates announced the release date on their social media accounts at the top of October, saying, "PERFECT FANTASY ALBUM COMING 10/29 👾🌍." The album also looks to have its features laid out too, with Little Dragon, Snoop Dogg, Cochise, and Eric Bellinger being a few of them. "Love You More" is a pretty straightforward cute and sometimes raunchy pop/trap rap cut. T-Pain, one of the best chorus writers of this generation, does it again here with an earworm of a melody. Then, EARTHGANG tie it all together with some speedy verses about getting down with their special women.

"Love You More" - EARTHGANG, Spillage Village, & T-Pain

Quotable Lyrics: