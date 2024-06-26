King Von’s Sister Taunts Sexyy Red By Kissing Chief Keef: “Let’s Be A Family”

Sexyy Red doesn't seem to want a sister wife.

Rumors that things are heating up between Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have been floating around online for some time now, and lately, she appears to be leaning into them with full force. Today, she took to Instagram to share a shocking carousel of photos of herself posing with the rapper's chain. In a few of them, she had it in her panties, seemingly staking her claim.

Of course, this prompted several commenters to suspect that this was a direct response to King Von's sister, Kayla B. Last week, she engaged in some flirty back and forth with Chief Keef on social media, which the "Pound Town" performer was certainly not happy about. In response, Sexyy Red posted a heated rant, jokingly declaring that she was done with him. That doesn't appear to be true, however, considering the whole chain debacle.

Kayla B Kisses Chief Keef In New Photos

Sexyy Red made it apparent that she's not messing around when it comes to Sosa, but evidently, neither is Kayla. She shared a flirty photo of her and Chief Keef kissing today, seemingly taunting Sexyy in her caption. "Let’s be a familyyyyyy," she wrote alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis. The "SkeeYee" MC doesn't appear to be willing to share, however, as she clapped back in the comments section. "Wya we fina come get chu !!" she joked, also asking her, "How I taste?"

She went on to share several of her own photos alongside Chief Keef, in which they appeared to be cooking something up in her kitchen. What do you think of Kayla B telling Sexyy Red that they can all be a "family" with Chief Keef? What about her response? How do you think Chief Keef feels about all of this back and forth? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

