NBA YoungBoy Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Message Following Prison Release

BY Caroline Fisher
NBA YoungBoy was arrested in April of last year and hit with charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme.

It's only been a few days since NBA YoungBoy was released from prison, but it looks like the Louisiana rapper is eager to return to life as usual. Yesterday, he took to Instagram to share his first post since getting home, making it clear that he plans on wasting no time getting back to work.

"No words," he captioned a simple photo of himself looking pensive. "#imready." While YB didn't specify exactly what he's ready for, fans can only assume that he means more music. They surely wouldn't complain if this was the case, though it's been just a couple of weeks since his last release.

At the beginning of March, NBA YoungBoy dropped his compilation album More Leaks, which features 20 previously-teased tracks. Shortly before that, he unveiled his single "5 Night" alongside a fun accompanying music video. It even featured one of the mothers of his children, Yaya Mayweather.

Why Was NBA YoungBoy In Jail?

For now, it remains unclear when supporters can expect to hear anything new from YB. After all, it may take a little bit of him for him to readjust to his regular life in Utah. Following his release, his neighbor Judy Zone spoke with KUTV revealing that there had been a notable increase in security in their area since he got home. "I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," she recalled. "It introduces this level of anxiety."

He was also recently spotted at a mall, and was immediately swarmed by a large group of excited fans.

YB's latest bout of legal woes began in April of last year. At the time, he was arrested and hit with charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He had already been on house arrest awaiting trial. In November, he pleaded guilty to ten counts related to the alleged fraud case.

