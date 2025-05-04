NBA YoungBoy Fans Receive Promising Update After Rapper’s Prison Release

BY Caroline Fisher 530 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Update Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Last year, NBA YoungBoy was arrested and hit with several charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme.

It's only been a couple of weeks since NBA YoungBoy was released from prison, but he's wasted no time getting back to work. Last week, he dropped a new music video for "Where I Been / Shot Callin," making it clear to his fans that he's back and here to stay.

Now, he's provided them with an update via the official Never Broke Again Instagram page. According to the message, there's plenty more on the way.

"We was kinda scared to drop but we loaded & ready to take back over gave yall a year to get it right yall ain't do nothing we back active," it reads, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his .... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead..rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"

For now, it's unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear more new material from YB. Regardless, they're looking forward to it.

Read More: Sexyy Red Twerks For NBA YoungBoy During Livestream From Dubai

Why Was NBA YoungBoy In Jail?

This latest update out of the rapper's camp comes after one of his neighbors, Judy Zone, spoke to KUTV about his return. She seemed glad to hear that the 25-year-old is free again, but admitted that there have been some big changes in the area since he got back home.

"I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," she explained at the time. "It introduces this level of anxiety."

It was later revealed that YB bought one of his security guard's a home near his own. This suggested that he's doing everything in his power to ensure he's as safe as possible at all times.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested in April of 2024 on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He pleaded guilty to ten counts related to the case in November. He was later sentenced to 23 months behind bars and 60 months probation.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Message Following Prison Release

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm Mall Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm Him At Mall Following Prison Release 2.5K
NBA YoungBoy Returns Instagram Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Message Following Prison Release 3.6K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 15.5K
NBA YoungBoy Armed Guards Utah Mansion Prison Release Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Has Armed Guards Patrolling His Utah Mansion After Prison Release 4.4K