NBA YoungBoy Fans Receive Promising Update After Rapper’s Prison Release

It's only been a couple of weeks since NBA YoungBoy was released from prison, but he's wasted no time getting back to work. Last week, he dropped a new music video for "Where I Been / Shot Callin," making it clear to his fans that he's back and here to stay.

Now, he's provided them with an update via the official Never Broke Again Instagram page. According to the message, there's plenty more on the way.

"We was kinda scared to drop but we loaded & ready to take back over gave yall a year to get it right yall ain't do nothing we back active," it reads, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his .... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead..rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"

For now, it's unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear more new material from YB. Regardless, they're looking forward to it.

Read More: Sexyy Red Twerks For NBA YoungBoy During Livestream From Dubai

Why Was NBA YoungBoy In Jail?

This latest update out of the rapper's camp comes after one of his neighbors, Judy Zone, spoke to KUTV about his return. She seemed glad to hear that the 25-year-old is free again, but admitted that there have been some big changes in the area since he got back home.

"I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," she explained at the time. "It introduces this level of anxiety."

It was later revealed that YB bought one of his security guard's a home near his own. This suggested that he's doing everything in his power to ensure he's as safe as possible at all times.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested in April of 2024 on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He pleaded guilty to ten counts related to the case in November. He was later sentenced to 23 months behind bars and 60 months probation.