NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Has Armed Guards Patrolling His Utah Mansion After Prison Release

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 16: Rapper NBA Youngboy attends Young Thug's birthday party at Tago International on August 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
One of NBA YoungBoy's neighbors in Utah spoke to local news station KUTV about the rapper's return and his "very kind" demeanor.

NBA YoungBoy might have a nice hot plate of neighbor-baked cookies in Utah right now, as he celebrated his return to his home after his release from prison. However, it seems like things aren't exactly the same as they were before this jail stint began. Local news station KUTV recently spoke to Judy Zone – his aforementioned neighbor – on Wednesday (April 9), and she spoke on his demeanor and place within the Olympus Cove neighborhood. She met YB last year and described him as "very kind," explaining that he called her "ma'am" out of respect. But Zone also explained why things feel slightly different.

"I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," Judy Zone told KUTV. "It introduces this level of anxiety." It seems like NBA YoungBoy's release from prison resulted in armed security on his Utah property, which is probably a lot for any neighbor to take in. But regardless, it seems like they have a cool relationship. "I told him I'd never listened to his music. He said, 'I wouldn't recommend it,'" Zone remarked to the outlet.

Why Was NBA YoungBoy In Jail?

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy did time for fraud and gun charges stemming from a prescription drug scheme and previous legal issues. The court sentenced him to 23 months behind bars last December following the start of his stay at a Utah prison in April of 2024. Months later, reports emerged suggesting the Baton Rouge spitter left prison for a two-week halfway house stint this March before finally making it back to Utah. Five years of probation are ahead, which include substance abuse evaluations, mental health evaluations, and drug and alcohol tests twice a year.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy is celebrating other things during this complex time, such as his absurd success by RIAA metrics this decade. We will see how long it takes him to drop new material after this release from prison, and if any other aspects of his life in Utah change after this freedom. Hopefully this is the last major hump in this legal saga.

