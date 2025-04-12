NBA YoungBoy Buys His Security Guard A Home Near His Following Prison Release

BY Caroline Fisher 512 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Buys Security Guard Home Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
According to NBA YoungBoy's neighbor, there's been a notable increase in armed security around the rapper's property since his return.

It's been a tough few months for NBA YoungBoy, but now, things are finally looking up for the rapper. Earlier this week, it was reported that he was released from prison and returned to his home in Utah. To celebrate, one excited neighbor even baked him cookies. Unfortunately, however, that same neighbor recently told KUTV that his homecoming wasn't exactly what she expected.

According to her, there's been a notable increase in armed security around his property, which took her and other neighbors by surprise. "I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," she explained. "It introduces this level of anxiety." It looks like YB even recently made a major purchase upon his return, buying one of his security guards a home close to his own.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Has Armed Guards Patrolling His Utah Mansion After Prison Release

NBA YoungBoy Out Of Jail

It's unclear whether or not this was to ensure his own safety, but either way, the security guard seems thrilled. He took to social media to share his excitement about the generous gift, making it apparent that he couldn't be happier. "He got me a house on the golf course, baby!" he shouts in a clip captured after he stopped by the home for the first time. As for what's next for NBA YoungBoy, he'll be on probation for the next five years, during which he'll undergo mental health evaluations, drug testing, and more.

The rapper was arrested in April of last year on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he was facing a whopping 63 charges. They included identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and more. He'd already been on house arrest for a separate charge. In November, he pleaded guilty to ten counts related to the alleged fraud case. He was give a 23-month sentence as well as 60 months probation.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy's Neighbor Says She's Baking Him Cookies To Celebrate His Return To Utah

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Armed Guards Utah Mansion Prison Release Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Has Armed Guards Patrolling His Utah Mansion After Prison Release 3.1K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 15.0K
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Is Sooner Than Expected 7.0K
NBA YoungBoy New Release Date Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Has Fans Overjoyed 9.8K