NBA YoungBoy Buys His Security Guard A Home Near His Following Prison Release

It's been a tough few months for NBA YoungBoy, but now, things are finally looking up for the rapper. Earlier this week, it was reported that he was released from prison and returned to his home in Utah. To celebrate, one excited neighbor even baked him cookies. Unfortunately, however, that same neighbor recently told KUTV that his homecoming wasn't exactly what she expected.

According to her, there's been a notable increase in armed security around his property, which took her and other neighbors by surprise. "I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," she explained. "It introduces this level of anxiety." It looks like YB even recently made a major purchase upon his return, buying one of his security guards a home close to his own.

NBA YoungBoy Out Of Jail

It's unclear whether or not this was to ensure his own safety, but either way, the security guard seems thrilled. He took to social media to share his excitement about the generous gift, making it apparent that he couldn't be happier. "He got me a house on the golf course, baby!" he shouts in a clip captured after he stopped by the home for the first time. As for what's next for NBA YoungBoy, he'll be on probation for the next five years, during which he'll undergo mental health evaluations, drug testing, and more.