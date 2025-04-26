NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm Him At Mall Following Prison Release

BY Caroline Fisher 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm Mall Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy was arrested last year and hit with various charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme.

Things are finally looking up for NBA YoungBoy, as earlier this month, he was released from prison. The rapper was arrested last April on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he was already on house arrest awaiting trial for a separate case. He was hit with a staggering 63 charges including identity fraud, forgery, and possession of controlled substances.

He pleaded guilty to ten counts in the fraud case in November, and was soon sentenced to 23 months behind bars and 60 on probation. While on probation, he must undergo regular drug testing, mental health evaluations, and more.

For obvious reasons, YB's fans are glad to see him get back to life as usual. In a new clip shared by Akademiks TV, a group of them are even seen swarming him at a mall. In the clip, several excited supporters follow him as he's led outside by security. He appeared to be in good spirits, though it doesn't seem like he was able to stick around to chat for long.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Calls Boosie Badazz To Squash Longstanding Beef

NBA YoungBoy Released

YB's security has been on high alert since his release from prison, with neighbors of the 25-year-old artist telling KUTV that things in their Utah neighborhood feel different now that he's returned. "I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," his neighbor Judy Zone told the outlet. "It introduces this level of anxiety."

Despite this, Zone seemed happy YB was back, even sharing plans to bake him cookies to welcome him back.

Reuniting with fans and neighbors isn't all NBA YoungBoy has done since getting released, however. He was also able to call up Boosie Badazz earlier this week and finally squash their beef for good. According to VladTV, the two of them might even have a collaboration in the works, though this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Buys His Security Guard A Home Near His Following Prison Release

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Buys Security Guard Home Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Buys His Security Guard A Home Near His Following Prison Release 2.9K
NBA YoungBoy Armed Guards Utah Mansion Prison Release Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Has Armed Guards Patrolling His Utah Mansion After Prison Release 4.2K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 15.5K
NBA YoungBoy New Release Date Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Has Fans Overjoyed 10.4K