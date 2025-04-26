NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm Him At Mall Following Prison Release

Things are finally looking up for NBA YoungBoy, as earlier this month, he was released from prison. The rapper was arrested last April on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he was already on house arrest awaiting trial for a separate case. He was hit with a staggering 63 charges including identity fraud, forgery, and possession of controlled substances.

He pleaded guilty to ten counts in the fraud case in November, and was soon sentenced to 23 months behind bars and 60 on probation. While on probation, he must undergo regular drug testing, mental health evaluations, and more.

For obvious reasons, YB's fans are glad to see him get back to life as usual. In a new clip shared by Akademiks TV, a group of them are even seen swarming him at a mall. In the clip, several excited supporters follow him as he's led outside by security. He appeared to be in good spirits, though it doesn't seem like he was able to stick around to chat for long.

NBA YoungBoy Released

YB's security has been on high alert since his release from prison, with neighbors of the 25-year-old artist telling KUTV that things in their Utah neighborhood feel different now that he's returned. "I was stopped by two guys (Saturday, April 5) with bulletproof vests – security, dressed all in black – and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest," his neighbor Judy Zone told the outlet. "It introduces this level of anxiety."

Despite this, Zone seemed happy YB was back, even sharing plans to bake him cookies to welcome him back.

Reuniting with fans and neighbors isn't all NBA YoungBoy has done since getting released, however. He was also able to call up Boosie Badazz earlier this week and finally squash their beef for good. According to VladTV, the two of them might even have a collaboration in the works, though this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.