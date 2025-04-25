NBA YoungBoy Calls Boosie Badazz To Squash Longstanding Beef

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Two of Baton Rouge's finest, Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy, are reportedly back on good terms thanks to the latter stepping up to the plate.

Things seem to be all good in the hood now between Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy. Per reports from Vlad TV and MyMixtapez, the latter was the one to initiate the conversation by calling the latter up. During their phone call, the recently released MC congratulated his elder rap figure on the birth of his Sevyn.

That would be Boosie's newborn daughter. She was born just a couple of days ago and is his ninth child overall. However, it is his first with fiancée Rajel Nelson. Overall, fans are extremely happy for them to put their differences aside. "Something bout boo & YB makes me happy bra 😂🔥" one IG user writes with glee.

"Been waiting for this for a couple years thought it was never gonna happen ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" another added. But that's not all Boosie Badazz and NBA YoungBoy discussed. Apparently, they had been working on a collaboration project we assume before their relationship hit the fan.

Moreover, it's supposedly done as YB reportedly encouraged the "Wipe Me Down" MC to drop it. Fans are also pumped for this. "Yb and boosie?…that tape finna go crazy!!!!" "That tape finna be stupid… Boosie been waitin onnis moment 💯🔥" two folks write.

Boosie Badazz & NBA YoungBoy Beef

When this "CD" drops remains a question mark but right now, the anticipation is through the roof. At the end of the day, we are happy to see Boosie and YoungBoy repairing their friendship. Their beef was definitely a surprise when it started back in 2022.

The fiery and youthful rapper was the one to start it, doing so with a diss track called "I Hate YoungBoy." Boosie happened to be one of a few rappers to catch some pointed bars. It was created as a response to Lil Durk but him, 21 Savage and Lil Baby were also caught in the battle.

The veteran would fire back with "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots." There, Boosie essentially questioned YB on why he didn't hit him up and talk to him man to man. "If you felt that way why didn't you call me on my phone number? / Don't speak on me no more, you know I don't go for that, keep it real dog, you a h*e for that."

