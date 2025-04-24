Boosie Badazz Can't Contain His Emotions After Welcoming His Daughter With Rajel Nelson

Boosie Badazz went all out for his fiancée Rajel Nelson at their baby shower, so his happiness here is unsurprising.

If there's anything Boosie Badazz will defend and address staunchly until his last day, it's his children. Despite previous controversies with his family, he is always a proud father.

In an Instagram post caught by The Shade Room, the Baton Rouge rapper made this pride evident. He took to social media to share some wonderful news: he and his fiancée Rajel Nelson recently welcomed their baby girl Sevyn into the world.

"SO HAPPY TO BE A DAD AGAIN," Boosie remarked of his new fatherhood journey in the post's caption. "GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO ME. BEST FEELING IN THE [world emoji]."

"Man, I'm a daddy again, man," he expressed in the video clip from the hospital. The 42-year-old smiled, laughed, and wiped away tears all throughout. "My daughter so beautiful, man, I got a baby, dog. Can't stop crying, man. My daughter here, man."

How Many Kids Does Boosie Badazz Have?

For those unaware, this marks Boosie Badazz's ninth child and his first with Rajel Nelson. He shares the rest of his children with six other women. While things have mostly been positive, Boosie has caused backlash on multiple occasions for his bigoted treatment of his openly lesbian daughter Poison Ivi.

Despite this rift, his recently born daughter is yet another blessing amid some tough times. Boosie Badazz recently suffered a car crash. He provided fans with a health update following multiple complaints about chest pains, even though he fortunately walked away from the crash mostly unscathed.

"Yesterday, I got out of the hospital and went straight to the stage," Boosie revealed on social media. "When I get back to Atlanta man, I'm going to get right. I'm going to get with some specialists, see what's wrong with my heart. They said I got a left atrial enlargement in my heart. I'm just going to get my body right. Going to see a heart doctor."

Congratulations are in order for Boosie Badazz and his boo, and we wish them the best on this massive journey in their relationship. Hopefully the good news continues throughout 2025 and everyone recovers well from their recent and stressful physical situations.

