Boosie Badazz's Inappropriate Message For His Pregnant Fiancée Has Fans Up In Arms

Boosie Badazz showed love to his pregnant fiancée, Rajel Nelson, on Instagram, over the weekend. While the idea sounds nice, fans have been furious with the way in which he did so. He shared a picture of Nelson rocking a pink flowerly dress with the caption: "I HAD TO SKEET N HER [wink emoji] #rawdog [check mark emoji] YES I DID IT ON PURPOSE #hadtoo."

Fans have been furious with Boosie for the remark. In the comments of The Neighborhood Talk, they've been voicing their displeasure. "For someone who preaches about single mothers and gay people he sure is single handedly ruining the black family structure," one user wrote. Another added: "The way females allow disrespect is so crazy and sad and if you don’t think this isn’t disrespectful than you need help. I always thank god I don’t have a daughter they scare me in this generation."

Who Is Boosie Badazz Dating?

Boosie and Nelson have been dating for several years at this point and they're soon to be married. Nelson previously suggested she wanted to tie the knot before having children, but said on Instagram Live that she's still happy with the way it's all worked out. “I did say I would like to be a wife before I have a kid. But God has blessed me to have a kid before I got married. And that is okay, because this is my baby. I made it, so I’m gonna just, you know, I made my bed, so I gotta lay in it. And I would never do anything to stop this from happening, because this is a blessing God gave to me,” Nelson explained as caught by Live Bitez.

It also appears that more kids may be in their future, as Boosie recently said on Instagram Live that he wants another son. “Yeah I wanted a boy. But I ain’t tripping, I’m putting another one in her right after that," he remarked.