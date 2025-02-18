Boosie Badazz Sets Off The Internet Again After Stating That Women Need Be Men's "Peace" And Not Their "Problem"

If you tend to be a sensitive person when it comes to social media, then you may want to steer clear of Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rapper is not very well-liked across the internet as his comments and opinions tend to cause an uproar. He particularly doesn't have a strong rapport with the LGBTQ+ community as he doesn't agree with a lot of what they stand for. However, this time he's ruffling the feathers of women across the board for his most recent post on X.

He reshared a video of Ella Mai singing her song "Little Things." On that track, she sings about doing the minute acts of kindness for her man that go a long way. Boosie Badazz says this song really resonates with him and he explains why. "THIS SONG REALLY TOUCH ME… IT BE REALLY THE LITTLE THINGS THAT MAKES ME HAPPY. WE BE ON THIS ROAD WORKING, NOT SLEEPING GOOD, NOT EATING GOOD PLUS STRESS A MF. WOMEN NEED TO BE MORE OF OUR PEACE N NOT OUR PROBLEM. I REALLY FEEL MORE WOMEN SHOULD DO THE LITTLE THINGS… that s**t work…"

How Many Children Does Boosie Badazz Have?

Overall, we can see what Boosie was trying to go for here and some folks do too. "So many hurt women in this thread, it saddens me." "We do Boosie! But ONLY for real men in 2025 💯” However, his previous post about another a child on the way --more on that later-- may be what has ticked off a lot of women. "The words ‘women need to’ irritates me so bad," one IG user replies. "“She’s singing about a certain type of guy and I promise you it’s not the Boosie type…" another chimes in.