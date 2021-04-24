women
- MusicJ. Cole Praises Female Rappers: "They’re Doing Some Of The Most Exciting [Stuff]"J. Cole recently discussed the state of hip-hop with Kevin Hart.By Cole Blake
- ViralAndrew Tate Disses Women Who Go To FestivalsThe alleged human trafficker also said he is still "the most influential man on the planet."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAngela Yee Addresses "The Breakfast Club" Comments On Her Radio ShowAfter taking to Twitter to quell some of the initial backfire, the radio host expanded on her response on her show "Way Up."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Says Angela Yee "Misspoke" In New InterviewThe radio host said that their disagreement and blunt comments aren't reflective of a deeper beef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Doesn't Have Sex: "Women Probably Think I'm Gay"Lil Yachty says that he doesn't care about sex anymore.By Cole Blake
- TVDrake Clowned On "SNL"The skit depicted women in Drake's life joining forces and seeking financial assistance for being referenced in Drizzy's bars.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsTwo Women Are Pregnant After Having Sex With A Transgender InmateTwo women at New Jersey's state prison have become pregnant after having consensual sex with a transgender inmate.By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureCam Newton Isn't A Fan Of "Bad B*tches": "You Don't Know When To Be Quiet"Newton has become a hot topic following his recent comments as people debate the "bad b*tch" aesthetic online.By Erika Marie
- MusicStevie J "Didn't Care About" A Woman's Emotions Because Of Mother's AbandonmentThe hitmaking producer and reality star explained that he isn't making excuses for himself.By Erika Marie
- MusicRaz Simone Sued By 5 Women Over Sexual Abuse And Assault AllegationsRaz Simone is being sued by five women for allegations of sexual abuse and assault including sex trafficking. Each woman is seeking $1M in damages. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicConway The Machine Was Caught Off Guard By Kanye West's No Drug & Alcohol RuleConway The Machine had to adjust to the rules of the "Donda" sessions.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsCharles Barkley Compares Women In Georgia To Bulldogs In Controversial CommentsCharles Barkley came under fire, this week, for comparing women from Georgia to "bulldogs."
By Cole Blake