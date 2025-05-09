From Drugs To Women: Future's Fans Catch Him In Another Lie About Other Phone

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 3.7K Views
FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON
US rapper Future arrives ahead of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / AFP) (Photo by JULIE SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images)
Future has collaborated with Lil Baby, Quavo, and Young Thug in 2025. He is set to join Baby and Thug on a Untitled group project.

Future's fan recognize that the rap star can't get enough of these women, no matter how much he trys.

Fans took to social media on Thursday (May 8) to investigate the truth behind Future and his infamous "Ho phone." The rap star claimed to have tossed the second phone as a way to distance himself from his promiscious ways. However, fans unveiled new screenshots to prove that he didn't get rid of the other phone afterall.

The investigation began after Future shared a Instagram post, captioned: "I told her I'm throwing away my h** phone."

Fans would later reveal that he does still posess the phone after being seen in a future photo. The rap star has not commented on the reveal. He told a similar lie when he revealed to fans that he doesn't really partake in the drugs he raps about.

In his music, Future showcases a cassanova. A man with many women, but looking for a special one to call his own. He's been linked to several celebrities. His resume includes Ciara, Lori Harvey, and Larsa Pippen.

Future’s Lie

Pluto and Ciara share a child together. He has rapped about his son on several records while also dissing Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson on a track. An altercation between the rapper and football player has never occurried.

Last month, Pluto reunited with Young Thug on “Money on Money,” the lead single from Thug’s post-incarceration comeback album Uy Scuti. The track pulsed with urgency, layering Future’s signature grit over Thug’s erratic cadence.

More than a reunion, it marked a turning point—an artist embracing loyalty, history, and the creative chemistry that helped shape Atlanta’s trap blueprint. Future's impact extended beyond lyrical bars and beats. He passed the two-billion-stream milestone on Spotify in 2025, joining a rare class of artists—Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott—who command both cultural reverence and massive global listenership.


About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
