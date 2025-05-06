Future is certainly one of the most celebrated artists in hip-hop as he is a pioneer in every sense of the word. Overall, he has numerous classic songs and even some classic projects.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Future is consistently invited to some of the biggest and most important events in pop culture. One of those staples is the Met Gala which happens every single year.

Monday night's event had a theme of Black Dandyism this year and the dress code was "tailored for you." Future was on theme as he went with a shirt and tie underneath a quarterzip and some matching pants.

However, most fans noticed something else. Of course, we are talking about his haircut. As you can in the photos below, Future cut his hair and went with a look that we haven't seen before from the artist.

Future Met Gala

Social media was subsequently flooded with various comments about the haircut. Clearly, fans are trying to get used to this new look. Although some could not help but make comparisons to Wanda Sykes.

Regardless, we loved Future's outfit and like many of the other guests this year, he did a great job of remaining on theme while also displaying some creativity.

As for Future's music, it remains to be seen if we will get anything from him in 2025. Overall, he had a huge 2024. This included two collaborative albums with Metro Boomin and a solo tape, Mixtape Pluto.

While he did appear on the new Young Thug track, there doesn't seem to be immediate plans for a new Future album. Perhaps taking the year off is the best given the events of the last 12 months.