Andre 3000 Wears A Piano To The Met Gala And No, You Didn't Read That Wrong

Andre 3000 was at the Met Gala on Monday night and typical fashion, the legendary artist stole the show with his outfit.

Andre 3000 is easily one of the artists of all time and there is no denying just how much the fans love him. While he was a bit more reclusive a few years ago, he seems to be a lot more active in the public eye. This was especially true after the release of New Blue Sun.

Case in point, Andre 3000 was one of dozens who attended the Met Gala on Monday night. The theme of the event was Black Dandyism, which meant many wore their best tailored suits. There was a lot of creativity, and the OutKast MC certainly showed out.

As you can see down below, the artist actually pulled up wearing a piano strapped to his back. Was it a real piano? No. That would be a bit silly. However, Andre 3000 seemed to rock it proudly and the red carpet was pretty stunned by it all.

Why would he do this? Well, it probably has to do with his new project 7 Piano Sketches which dropped last night at 8PM EST.

Andre 3000 7 Piano Sketches

This new instrumental album contains seven new songs that were all composed by Andre 3000 on the piano. Overall, it continues the trend of him doing instrumental projects, which began with the flutes on New Blue Sun.

Whether or not Andre 3000 ever gives us another rap album remains to be seen at this point. While fans are clamoring for it, he doesn't seem to be in any rush.

If he is feeling inspired to make an album of that nature, then you can be sure that he is going to do it. Until then, fans should simply let him go at his own pace. He has earned that kind of grace.

As for the rest of the Met Gala, it was a pretty successful night. Most of the guests were on theme and Rihanna even revealed that she is pregnant. Meanwhile, Andre 3000 continues to showcase why we love him so dearly.

