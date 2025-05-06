Pusha T is currently in the midst of working on a new Clipse album with No Malice. Fans have been clamoring for it and for all intents and purposes, it should drop later this year.

In the midst of all of this, Push is a very busy guy. Between supporting Pharrell's ventures with Louis Vuitton, and his own creative work with various other brands, the man is everywhere. That includes the Met Gala, which was celebrity Black Dandyism on Monday night.

This was a pretty huge Met Gala considering Rihanna revealed to the world that she is pregnant for the third time. Meanwhile, plenty of other stars showed up in extravagant clothes and it was quite the showcase.

Pusha T was certainly looking to make an impression throughout the evening, and he did just that. Below, you can see that he pulled up in a burgundy suit. What made this stand out, however, was the white powder that adorned the shoulders.

Immediately upon showing off this outfit, fans took to social media where they weighed in what they thought Push was trying to accomplish with this. Of course, many jumped to cocaine.

Pusha T Met Gala

Pusha T has never shied away from rapping about cocaine and various other drugs. Having said that, some fans felt like his shoulders were a very clear reference to that. However, we would love to hear what he has to say.

The Black Dandyism theme of this year's event led to some truly remarkable outfits and fashion moments. If you are someone who loves to geek out on fashion and its rich history, then this was probably a great year for you.

Future, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Andre 3000 were just some of the names who stunned on at the Met Gala this year. There was an extensive guest list and everyone knocked it out of the park.