A$AP Rocky Brings Elegance With AWGE Attire At The Met Gala

A$AP Rocky made a bold entrance at the 2025 Met Gala in a tailored AWGE ensemble that blended contemporary flair with echoes of Black Dandyism. A$AP Rocky showed once again why he's one of fashion’s most daring forces at the 2025 Met Gala.

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was a celebration of Black excellence in menswear. And Rocky pulled up in full character.

His look was custom designed by his creative agency AWGE. He wore a long black double breasted parka layered over a three piece suit featuring a black vest, wool trousers, and a crisp white shirt. The styling was sharp and intentional.

From the fit to the finish, it channeled historic Black Dandy fashion with a modern twist. His collar was decorated with stones, adding regal energy to the otherwise somber tones.

Read More: Future Unveils A New Hairstyle At The Met Gala And Fans Are Trying To Get Used To It

A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala 2025 Look Explained

What really got people talking was the umbrella. The custom Briony Raymond piece wasn’t just for show. It featured 90 carats of diamonds and had a revolver shaped handle. It was both accessory and art piece, a symbol of power and style.

For footwear, Rocky wore classic black Oxfords made in partnership between AWGE and Christian Louboutin. Jewelry came courtesy of Bulgari, including a flashy brooch and earrings that elevated the whole look. Together, the elements told a story about luxury, rebellion, and legacy.

As if that wasn’t enough of a moment, Rocky arrived alongside longtime partner Rihanna, who revealed she is pregnant with their third child. The singer did not issue a formal announcement, but her form fitting outfit and visible baby bump made it clear.

The moment sparked a wave of celebration online, as fans praised the couple’s ability to turn high profile appearances into major personal milestones. A$AP Rocky has never been afraid to push the boundaries. This year, his Met Gala fit didn’t just meet the theme, it expanded it.