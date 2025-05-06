A$AP Rocky Brings Elegance With AWGE Attire At The Met Gala

A$AP Rocky made a bold entrance at the 2025 Met Gala in a tailored AWGE ensemble that blended contemporary flair with echoes of Black Dandyism. A$AP Rocky showed once again why he's one of fashion’s most daring forces at the 2025 Met Gala.
This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was a celebration of Black excellence in menswear. And Rocky pulled up in full character.
His look was custom designed by his creative agency AWGE. He wore a long black double breasted parka layered over a three piece suit featuring a black vest, wool trousers, and a crisp white shirt. The styling was sharp and intentional.
From the fit to the finish, it channeled historic Black Dandy fashion with a modern twist. His collar was decorated with stones, adding regal energy to the otherwise somber tones.
A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala 2025 Look Explained
What really got people talking was the umbrella. The custom Briony Raymond piece wasn’t just for show. It featured 90 carats of diamonds and had a revolver shaped handle. It was both accessory and art piece, a symbol of power and style.
For footwear, Rocky wore classic black Oxfords made in partnership between AWGE and Christian Louboutin. Jewelry came courtesy of Bulgari, including a flashy brooch and earrings that elevated the whole look. Together, the elements told a story about luxury, rebellion, and legacy.
As if that wasn’t enough of a moment, Rocky arrived alongside longtime partner Rihanna, who revealed she is pregnant with their third child. The singer did not issue a formal announcement, but her form fitting outfit and visible baby bump made it clear.
The moment sparked a wave of celebration online, as fans praised the couple’s ability to turn high profile appearances into major personal milestones. A$AP Rocky has never been afraid to push the boundaries. This year, his Met Gala fit didn’t just meet the theme, it expanded it.
Overall, from head to toe, he embodied the creative and cultural force that the event aimed to spotlight.