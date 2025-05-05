A$AP Rocky Credits His Sons For Reignited Creative Process

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have constantly expressed overjoy with raising their sons RZA and Riot. In a new interview with Vogue, the rapper credits his children for refueling his creativity.

Pretty Flacko navigates a career while being a full-time father. He desires to spend every minute with his boys as they grow up. They provide him with newfound potential to achieve great things in music, film, and fashion.

Speaking to The Run-Through With Vogue, Rocky shared that RZA and Riot has redefined his identity and reshaped his creative voice. “Fatherhood is my creative process now,” he shared, with a tone equal parts conviction and humility. “I never really had a role model or iconic figure to look up to. I guess I’ve become that for others, not by design, but I wear it like a badge of honor.”

A$AP Rocky’s Children Fuel HIs Creativity

Rocky’s commitment to being a present and emotionally available father is a theme that surfaces repeatedly in his reflections. “I love that,” he said, pausing to let the sentiment breathe. “My dad was proud. He taught me how to be a gentleman. I’ve been preparing for fatherhood all my life.” A$AP Rocky admits the role suits him—and so does the wardrobe, both figuratively and literally.

After that, he described the surreal joy of watching his children grow into their personalities. “To see them interact with each other, with me, with their mom—it’s beautiful. It’s something you dream about, and when it actually happens, it feels like you’re living that dream. No exaggeration.”

Known for his trailblazing fashion, Rocky's evolution as an artist could be credited to building a family with Rihanna in 2019. In the Vogue cover story, he joked that parenting pushed him into his “dad swag bag.”